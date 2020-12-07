 

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Announces $5.7 Million in Contracts Awarded in Saudi Arabia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 20:42  |  46   |   |   

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) today announced its subsidiary Perma-Pipe Saudi Arabia has been awarded a $5.1 million contract by Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. Ltd. for the provision of thermally insulated pipe and field joints for a district cooling network for Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company (UAQ), in the King Abdul Aziz Road Development (KAAR). The combined value of contracts awarded to Perma-Pipe Saudi Arabia in Q3 2020 was $5.7 million.

The project will utilize Perma-Pipe’s premier engineered POLY-THERM insulation system, a spray-applied polyisocyanurate foam jacketed with a tough fiberglass reinforced outer jacket. POLY-THERM complies with the stringent flame-spread index and smoke development index requirements of ASTM E84 Class-1 making the product suitable for applications where fire protection is paramount. The project will begin execution in Perma-Pipe’s facilities in Dammam Industrial City, Saudi Arabia in Q4 2020.

Raed Al Saleh, General Manager for Perma-Pipe Saudi Arabia states, “Perma-Pipe looks forward to continuing our partnership with Nesma & Partners and UAQ. We are proud to be a part of such a strategic and significant project which will alleviate pressure in the city, improve transport efficiencies and provide superior services for citizens, visitors and pilgrims to the Holy City of Makkah.”

Grant Dewbre, Sr. Vice President for Perma-Pipe’s MENA region continues, "We believe that our technical ability to have truly delivered an ASTM E84 Class 1 material differentiates us from others. We value our well-established relationship with Nesma & Partners and look forward to supporting them on this project by ensuring that we meet the delivery requirements.”

David Mansfield, President and CEO commented, "We thank our customer for this award which reinforces our commitment to establishing 'Partners in Excellence.' We are pleased to see that Saudi Arabia continues to progress with major projects during these challenging times and look forward to being part of the upcoming mega-projects that are currently planned.”

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe has operations at thirteen locations in six countries.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Announces $5.7 Million in Contracts Awarded in Saudi Arabia Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) today announced its subsidiary Perma-Pipe Saudi Arabia has been awarded a $5.1 million contract by Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. Ltd. for the provision of thermally insulated pipe and field …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Perma-Pipe International Holdings Announces $6.0 Million Contract Awards in Egypt