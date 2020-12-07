 

Werner Driver Ivan Hernandez Wins 2020 Driving for Excellence Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 20:50  |  17   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce Werner professional driver Ivan Hernandez as the winner of the 2020 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award. Hernandez received a fully-loaded Kenworth T680 during an announcement ceremony in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Enlisting into the Army in 1998, Hernandez spent 20 honorable years in the military, including four combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart after being wounded in action. During his enlistment, Hernandez was a United States Senior Advisor to the Saudi Arabian National Guard. After retiring, he attended Roadmaster Drivers School before joining Werner Enterprises.

The Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award was established in 2016 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program, Kenworth and FASTPORT as part of an overall effort to curb the driver shortage and create immediate jobs for transitioning military service members. One winner is selected each year among veterans, guard members and reservists who successfully transition to the trucking industry following military service.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and to those who voted for me,” said Werner professional driver and award recipient Ivan Hernandez. “This is an incredible honor, and I’m excited to represent Team Blue in my new Kenworth.”

“There isn’t anyone more deserving of this award as Ivan,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Ivan dedicated his life to serving our nation, and he continues to serve by delivering America’s goods. He’s a great ambassador for Werner, and we all benefit from his professionalism and commitment to safety.”

“This award speaks to Ivan’s character and his work ethic,” said Vice President of Field and Government Recruiting Jim Morbach. “Ivan understands hard work, he’s a true testament of what Werner represents, and I’m honored to have him on our team.”

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com     


Werner Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Werner Driver Ivan Hernandez Wins 2020 Driving for Excellence Award OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce Werner professional driver Ivan Hernandez as the winner of the 2020 Transition Trucking: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Werner Enterprises Announces Partnership With Mastery To Accelerate Supply Chain Automation, Visibility and Productivity
17.11.20
Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend
12.11.20
Werner Enterprises Earns 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award
10.11.20
Werner Announces Environmental, Social and Governance Program