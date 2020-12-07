 

Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today released its second annual Sustainability Report for the fiscal year 2020 and announced ambitious goals to combat global climate change.

This report, which covers our progress from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, details Atlassian’s progress and trajectory across four sustainability pillars: planet, customers, people, and community.

The report includes deeper disclosures and data across all pillars and includes Atlassian’s diversity, equity, and inclusion reporting, instead of having two separate documents. We believe any sincere sustainability efforts must acknowledge the interlocking impacts of climate change, structural racial and gender inequality, and widening social and economic gaps – and this reflects how our team works. We can’t treat these issues as siloed challenges; they influence and amplify one another.

As we state in the report, we have a long-standing commitment to being a company focused on the long term. This is why we’re as just as committed to sustainability as we are to our products. We think about it as embedding the goal of social and environmental progress in everything we do.

As part of our commitment to combat climate change, Atlassian set a goal to reach 100 percent renewable power across all our operations by 2025, which we achieved in the fiscal year 2020, five years ahead of schedule.

“We are setting ambitious climate goals because we believe in matching our words by stepping up and taking action, said Jessica Hyman, Atlassian’s head of sustainability. “It’s what our staff want. It’s what our customers expect. It’s what our politicians should be doing. And it’s what we must do for the future sustainability of our business.”

In September 2019, at UN Climate Week, we committed to set a target to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050. We aligned our goals with a 1.5°C trajectory as part of our commitment to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, reflecting the most ambitious objectives of the Paris Agreement.

Last week we announced that these goals have been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative steering committee. It’s incredibly important to go through the process of figuring out exactly how much we need to reduce carbon emissions to meet our commitments.

“We congratulate Atlassian Corporation for setting emissions reduction targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement, said Alexander Farsan, global lead for Science Based Targets at World Wide Fund for Nature. “By setting targets that are grounded in climate science, Atlassian is setting themselves up for success in the transition to a net-zero economy.”

