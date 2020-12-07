 

Philip Morris International Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Authorization of IQOS 3 for Sale in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 21:32  |  46   |   |   

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today confirmed that IQOS 3, Philip Morris International’s electrically heated tobacco system, is appropriate for the protection of public health and has authorized it for sale in the United States. FDA’s decision follows an assessment of a premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) filed with the agency in March 2020.

The IQOS 3 device contains a number of technological advancements, compared to a previously authorized IQOS device, including longer battery life and quicker recharge between uses.

In its decision the FDA noted that:

  • International survey data reviewed by the agency found no evidence of increased uptake of IQOS by youth or young adults, while use patterns available for a previously authorized version of IQOS within the U.S. have not raised new concerns regarding product use in youth and young adults.

Commenting on the FDA’s announcement, André Calantzopoulos, PMI’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The agency’s decision to authorize IQOS 3 for sale in the U.S. is another important step forward for the tens of millions of American men and women who currently smoke. In just five years, approximately 11.7 million people around the world have stopped smoking and switched to IQOS, and we believe bringing a more modern version of IQOS to the U.S. will only accelerate switching by adults who smoke.”

He added, “The order is subject to the same comprehensive commercialization requirements set in the April 2019 PMTA marketing orders for IQOS 2.4, which aim to maximize the opportunity for adults to switch from cigarettes, while minimizing unintended use. We, along with our licensee Altria, are committed to guarding against unintended use and fully support FDA’s focus on protecting youth.”

Editor’s Note:

On July 7, 2020, the FDA authorized IQOS 2.4 as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an IQOS exposure modification order is appropriate to promote the public health.

The IQOS 3 PMTA authorization is independent of the MRTP authorization for the IQOS 2.4 device. PMI expects to file an application seeking a modified exposure marketing order for the IQOS 3 device.

On April 30, 2019, the FDA authorized IQOS 2.4 for sale in the U.S. through issuance of premarket tobacco authorization marketing orders.

IQOS is available in the U.S. market through an exclusive license with Altria Group, Inc.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized their marketing as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI’s smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 11.7 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI’s heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 61 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

Philip Morris International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Authorization of IQOS 3 for Sale in the United States The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today confirmed that IQOS 3, Philip Morris International’s electrically heated tobacco system, is appropriate for the protection of public health and has authorized it for sale in the United States. FDA’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
PMI Commits to Disability Inclusion by Joining The Valuable 500
02.12.20
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Presents at the 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference
25.11.20
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of Presentation at Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference
19.11.20
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
11.11.20
Achtung, Investoren! Zwei Aspekte, die gerade jetzt für Tabakaktien sprechen könnten!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
79
Philip Morris Int. - Zigaretten non-US