Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) (“Maple Gold” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with BMO Capital Markets (“BMO” or the “Underwriter”), under which the Underwriter has agreed to buy on bought deal basis 27,800,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$0.36 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the “Offering”). The Company has also granted the Underwriter an option, exercisable in whole or in part at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 30, 2020 and is subject to Maple Gold receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.



The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to continue advancement of the Douay Gold Project, for general corporate purposes, and to fund future potential growth opportunities.