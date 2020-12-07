Klövern announces the final outcome of preferential rights issue
The final outcome of the preferential rights issue in Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern" or the “Company") shows that 17,104,484 ordinary shares of series A and 186,451,359 ordinary shares of series B, corresponding to 98.6 per cent of the offered ordinary shares of series A and 98.7 per cent of offered ordinary shares of series B, have been subscribed for by exercising subscription rights. The remaining 2,703,466 shares, corresponding to approximately 1.3 per cent of the offered shares, have been subscribed for without subscription rights. Thus, the preferential rights issue is fully subscribed.
Through the preferential rights issue, Klövern will receive SEK 2,063 million before deduction of transaction costs, which are estimated to approximately SEK 35 million. Through the preferential
rights issue, Klövern's share capital will increase by SEK 412,518,618, from SEK 1,864,875,960 to SEK 2,277,394,578, by issuance of 206,259,309 ordinary shares. After the preferential rights issue,
the number of ordinary shares in Klövern will amount to 1,122,253,289.
Allotment of shares that were subscribed for without subscription rights has been made in accordance with the principles stated in Klövern's published prospectus related to the preferential rights issue. As confirmation of allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights, a settlement note will be sent to investors on or about 8 December 2020. Subscribed and allotted ordinary shares must be paid in cash no later than the settlement date, 10 December 2020, in accordance with the instructions in the settlement note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allotment in accordance with each respective nominee's routines. Only those who receive allotment of shares will be notified.
