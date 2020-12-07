Klövern announces the final outcome of preferential rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE ANNOUNCED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR RULES. ADDITIONAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.





The final outcome of the preferential rights issue in Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern" or the “Company") shows that 17,104,484 ordinary shares of series A and 186,451,359 ordinary shares of series B, corresponding to 98.6 per cent of the offered ordinary shares of series A and 98.7 per cent of offered ordinary shares of series B, have been subscribed for by exercising subscription rights. The remaining 2,703,466 shares, corresponding to approximately 1.3 per cent of the offered shares, have been subscribed for without subscription rights. Thus, the preferential rights issue is fully subscribed.