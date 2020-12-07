 

Klövern announces the final outcome of preferential rights issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 21:31  |  48   |   |   

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE ANNOUNCED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR RULES. ADDITIONAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.


 The final outcome of the preferential rights issue in Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern" or the “Company") shows that 17,104,484 ordinary shares of series A and 186,451,359 ordinary shares of series B, corresponding to 98.6 per cent of the offered ordinary shares of series A and 98.7 per cent of offered ordinary shares of series B, have been subscribed for by exercising subscription rights. The remaining 2,703,466 shares, corresponding to approximately 1.3 per cent of the offered shares, have been subscribed for without subscription rights. Thus, the preferential rights issue is fully subscribed.

Through the preferential rights issue, Klövern will receive SEK 2,063 million before deduction of transaction costs, which are estimated to approximately SEK 35 million. Through the preferential rights issue, Klövern's share capital will increase by SEK 412,518,618, from SEK 1,864,875,960 to SEK 2,277,394,578, by issuance of 206,259,309 ordinary shares. After the preferential rights issue, the number of ordinary shares in Klövern will amount to 1,122,253,289.

Allotment of shares that were subscribed for without subscription rights has been made in accordance with the principles stated in Klövern's published prospectus related to the preferential rights issue. As confirmation of allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights, a settlement note will be sent to investors on or about 8 December 2020. Subscribed and allotted ordinary shares must be paid in cash no later than the settlement date, 10 December 2020, in accordance with the instructions in the settlement note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allotment in accordance with each respective nominee's routines. Only those who receive allotment of shares will be notified.

Seite 1 von 4
Klovern (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Klövern announces the final outcome of preferential rights issue THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE ANNOUNCED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Klövern acquires a property in Lund for SEK 134 million
04.12.20
Klövern publishes preliminary outcome of preferential rights issue
25.11.20
Klövern divests 12 properties in Malmö, Lund, Norrköping and Västerås for SEK 610 million
24.11.20
Klövern signs two new rental contracts in Copenhagen
16.11.20
Klövern publishes a prospectus regarding its fully covered preferential rights issue
13.11.20
Decision at Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ)
10.11.20
Klövern announces terms of the preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion
09.11.20
Klövern acquires a property and signs a land allocation agreement in Söderstaden in Stockholm