 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 22:00   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BSX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 17, 2020, Boston Scientific announced a worldwide recall of all unused inventory of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, a transcatheter aortic valve replacement product which had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in April 2019. Citing "complexities associated with the product delivery system" and the “additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system,” the Company stated that it had "chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately."

On this news, Boston Scientific's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or approximately 8%, to close at $35.03 per share on November 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

