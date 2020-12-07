Inventiva announces the publication in the Journal of Hepatology of new pre-clinical data showing the beneficial effects of lanifibranor on cirrhosis





The underlying studies aimed at characterizing the effects of the pan-PPAR agonist lanifibranor in two pre-clinical models of cirrhosis and in liver cells from cirrhotic patients

Lanifibranor showed clear beneficial effects leading to a marked improvement of fibrosis, portal hypertension and liver vascular resistance, three key elements of cirrhosis pathophysiology

Results in hepatic cells from cirrhotic patients further encourage the clinical evaluation of lanifibranor for the treatment of cirrhosis



Daix (France), December 7, 2020 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the publication of a scientific paper on the beneficial effects of lanifibranor on experimental advanced chronic liver disease (ACLD) by the peer-reviewed scientific journal Journal of Hepatology.

The article, entitled “The pan-PPAR agonist lanifibranor improves portal hypertension and hepatic fibrosis in experimental advanced chronic liver disease”, discusses the effects of Inventiva’s lead drug candidate lanifibranor, a pan-peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (pan-PPAR) agonist, in two distinct pre-clinical models of cirrhosis and in human liver cells from cirrhotic patients. The objective of the underlying studies was to evaluate the therapeutic potential of lanifibranor for the treatment of advanced cirrhosis.

Cirrhosis originates from a sustained hepatic injury that can vary in nature, with excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy dietary habits and hepatitis B and C virus infections being the most common causes. As a consequence of long-term liver injury, tissue wound healing mechanisms may become deregulated, leading to hepatic fibrosis, which can ultimately progress to decompensated cirrhosis and, in some cases, hepatocellular carcinoma.1

The results of the pre-clinical studies show that lanifibranor improved portal hypertension, fibrosis and liver vascular resistance, three frequent and severe clinical syndromes associated with cirrhosis. The drug candidate also reduced ascites, sinusoidal capillarization, liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSEC) and hepatic stellate cells (HSC) activated phenotypes as well as microvascular function and liver inflammation. Furthermore, the results show that all three PPAR isoforms were downregulated in both cirrhotic patients as well as in the