Espey Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: ESP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2020 to all shareholders of record on December 22, 2020.



Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.