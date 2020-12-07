Cognex Appoints New Board Member

“We are very excited about Sachin joining our board,” said Dr. Robert J. Shillman , Founder, Chairman and Chief Culture Officer of Cognex. “His current leadership of a large international corporation that serves the automotive industry, one of Cognex’s key markets, his deep knowledge of technology, his prior responsibilities for managing the design and manufacture of complex electronic products containing both hardware and software, and his experience on public boards are all valuable assets which will help Cognex going forward.”

Lawande has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a leading global technology supplier of vehicle cockpit electronic products, since 2015. He currently serves on the board of directors of Visteon and previously served on the board of DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC). Prior to joining Visteon, Mr. Lawande was at then publicly held Harman International Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HAR) for 10 years, where he held a range of leadership positions including president of the company’s largest division with nearly $3 billion in annual sales.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 2.3 million image-based products, representing over $7 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

