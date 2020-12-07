 

Adobe Completes Acquisition of Workfront

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Workfront, the leading work management platform for marketers with more than 3,000 customers and one million users. Adobe’s acquisition of Workfront will bring efficiency, collaboration and productivity gains to marketing teams currently challenged with siloed work management solutions. Both companies are established partners with strong product synergies and a growing base of over 1,000 shared customers, including Under Armour, Nordstrom, Prudential Financial, T-Mobile and The Home Depot.

Satisfying the increasing expectations of B2B and B2C customers today requires large volumes of content and personalized marketing campaigns delivered at lightning speed and scale. This must be accomplished across increasingly dispersed teams, as remote work becomes prevalent in today’s environment and the future of work is redefined.

Workfront has deep leadership in orchestrating marketing workflows. Workfront’s platform is agile and uniquely architected for the enterprise, with extensive integration capabilities that can be easily configured to meet the varied needs of companies of all sizes. Workfront is equipped with APIs that enable a seamless connection to Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud, which have become the global standards for creative workflows and customer experience management.

“Together, Adobe and Workfront will give leading brands access to a single system to support planning, collaboration and governance, to unlock organizational productivity,” said Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations, Adobe. “Adobe is leading the charge in digital transformation, and with Workfront, we’re further accelerating this vision.”

With the acquisition now closed, Workfront CEO Alex Shootman will continue to lead the Workfront team, reporting to Anil Chakravarthy.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and future performance and reflect Adobe’s expectations regarding the ability to extend its leadership in the experience business through the combination of Adobe Experience Cloud’s capabilities in content creation, management, delivery and measurement, with Workfront’s work management products and other anticipated benefits of the transaction. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including general risks associated with Adobe’s and Workfront’s businesses, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: Adobe’s ability to further integrate Workfront technology into Adobe Experience Cloud; the effectiveness of Workfront technology; potential benefits of the transaction to Adobe and Workfront customers; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Adobe and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to Adobe’s SEC filings. Adobe does not assume any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or other statements included in this press release.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

About Workfront

Workfront is the leader in enterprise work management, trusted by more than 3,000 companies, one million users, and 10 out of 10 of the world’s top brands. Workfront was founded to help people, teams, and companies do their best work. For more information, visit www.workfront.com.

