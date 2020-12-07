 

Universal Display Corporation Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, announced today that the Company was named to Newsweek’s list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021. Universal Display ranked #49 on the list, which recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States across fourteen different industry subcategories.

“We are honored to be ranked among the country’s most responsible companies,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display. “This recognition is a testament to our corporate values and commitment across the Company to being a good corporate steward. We are continuously advancing our efforts around sustainability through innovation and improvement, fostering a culture of inclusivity and collaboration, and supporting local community programs and global educational initiatives. As a leader in the OLED market, we will endeavor to continue to have a positive impact on our employees, customers, and the communities around us.”

Newsweek partnered with Statista to recognize the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States. America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents. The analysis was carried out in a 4-phase process, starting with a pool of over 2,000 companies that were screened by different criteria. All the companies that passed the pre-screening (carried out in June and July 2020) have been analyzed in detail. For more details on the methodology, please visit: https://d.newsweek.com/en/file/460902/americas-most-responsible-compan ....

For more information about Universal Display Corporation’s corporate social responsibility commitment, please visit https://ir.oled.com/shareholders/Corporate-Responsibility/default.aspx.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

