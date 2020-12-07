 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 12th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2020

07.12.2020, 22:01  |   |   |   

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that its management team will participate in the 12th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually this year on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 12 of the participating management teams from 8:15a.m. until 5:15p.m. EST on December 16th.

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Advance registration and company meeting selection is required. Last day for registration is December 10, 2020.

RSVP Contacts for 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020

To RSVP for the Virtual Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Claire E. McAdams

Guerrant Associates

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, graphic cards, flat-panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

