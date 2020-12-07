Shift4 Payments to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ 2020 US Financial Services Conference

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at Goldman Sachs’ 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 beginning at 2:20 PM Eastern. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings.

Interested parties can find more information and listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4 Payments’ Investor Relations website link https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.