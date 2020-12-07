Shift4 Payments to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ 2020 US Financial Services Conference
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at Goldman Sachs’ 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 beginning at 2:20 PM Eastern. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings.
Interested parties can find more information and listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4 Payments’ Investor Relations website link https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, please visit www.shift4.com.
