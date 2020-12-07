 

Roku Welcomes Laurie Simon Hodrick and Gina Luna to Board of Directors

07.12.2020, 22:05   

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that Laurie Simon Hodrick and Gina Luna were elected to its board of directors. Laurie and Gina are both financial experts and also join the Company’s Audit Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laurie and Gina to Roku’s Board of Directors,” said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “Roku will benefit greatly from their deep financial expertise, public company and corporate governance experience, and passion for our business and customers.”

Laurie Simon Hodrick is a Visiting Professor of Law and Rock Center for Corporate Governance Fellow at Stanford Law School, a Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, and the A. Barton Hepburn Professor Emerita of Economics in the Faculty of Business at Columbia Business School. Laurie served as the Founding Director of the Program for Financial Studies at Columbia Business School, and she was a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank. She currently serves as an Independent Director on the boards of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and PGIM (formerly Prudential Retail) Funds. Laurie holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University and a Ph.D. in Economics from Stanford University.

Gina Luna is a partner in GP Capital Partners, LP and has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Luna Strategies, LLC since 2016. Gina served at JP Morgan Chase and Co. for 21 years, most recently as Managing Director, Chase Commercial Banking and before that was Chief Marketing Officer of Chase Commercial Banking, and Chief Operating Officer of Commercial & Investment Banking, South Region. She serves on the Board of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) and Complete Intelligence. Gina holds a B.B.A. of Finance & Administration from Texas A&M University.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku and the Roku logo are registered trademarks and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Disclaimer

