 

ON Semiconductor Names Hassane El-Khoury as Next CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 22:05  |  15   |   |   

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) (“ON Semiconductor”) announced today that Hassane El-Khoury has been named as the company’s president, chief executive officer and member of its board of directors, effective Dec. 7, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005877/en/

Hassane El-Khoury (Photo: Business Wire)

Hassane El-Khoury (Photo: Business Wire)

“Following a comprehensive internal and external search process, I want to welcome Hassane to ON Semiconductor,” said Alan Campbell, chairman of the board of directors. “The focus of our search was to identify an experienced CEO who understands the transformation underway within our industry and to expand our leadership position in target secular growth markets, accelerate revenue, gross margin and earnings growth, and enhance stakeholder value. During the interview process, Hassane emerged as the clear leader to deliver on the company’s immense potential for its customers, partners, employees and other stakeholders. We are thrilled to have found such a qualified leader.”

“I believe that a company is most successful when it leverages its people to solve customer challenges,” El-Khoury said. “ON Semiconductor has developed a broad product portfolio that contains essential silicon building blocks to enable customer solutions in its target markets. I’m passionate about enabling customer success and excited to build on the company’s foundation to provide superior systems solutions spanning the automotive, industrial, cloud power and IoT markets, while enhancing financial performance.”

Prior to joining ON Semiconductor, El-Khoury served as president, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors at Cypress Semiconductor until its sale to Infineon in April 2020. He held various roles spanning business unit management, product development, applications engineering and business development during his thirteen years at Cypress. After immigrating to the United States from Lebanon at the age of 17, El-Khoury obtained a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Lawrence Technological University and master’s in engineering management from Oakland University. He was a 2018 recipient of Silicon Valley’s 40 under 40 and is currently a member of the board of directors at KeraCel.

Seite 1 von 3
ON Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ON Semiconductor Names Hassane El-Khoury as Next CEO ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) (“ON Semiconductor”) announced today that Hassane El-Khoury has been named as the company’s president, chief executive officer and member of its board of directors, effective Dec. 7, 2020. This press release …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
ON Semiconductor Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Third Year in a Row
10.11.20
ON Semiconductor and Theta Power Systems International Establish Collaboration for Motor Control Applications
09.11.20
Motor Development Kit from ON Semiconductor Prioritizes Energy Efficiency
09.11.20
SiPM dToF LiDAR Platform from ON Semiconductor Provides Ready-to-Use Design for Industrial Range Finding Applications