PointCentral Becomes First One-Stop Shop for Smart Intercom Solutions in Rental Property Market

“The acquisition of Doorport paved the way for our Connected Retro solution to come to life and provide property managers, residents and their guests with convenient and secure access,” said Sean Miller, president of PointCentral. “Smart apartment features like connected intercoms play an increasingly critical role in tenant, property staff and visitor safety, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our new retrofit solution and integration with ButterflyMX give users a modern front door experience for safer interactions through one central app.”

PointCentral today announced the launch of Connected Retro and a new integration with ButterflyMX to give property managers more choice in smart intercom solutions controlled through the PointCentral mobile app. Connected Retro is a unique solution that seamlessly upgrades an existing telephone-based intercom system into a connected intercom without adding or replacing hardware. Property managers can retrofit their existing system in minutes and have access to entry history and smart key usage for up to a year, unlike traditional intercoms. Combined with the full suite of smart rental solutions offered by PointCentral, property staff can offer a comprehensive curb-to-couch experience that helps increase tenant satisfaction while also improving operational efficiencies and asset protection.

Once a Connected Retro system is installed, residents can create scheduled smart keys for guests and delivery personnel and delete the keys at any time directly from the PointCentral app. Other resident benefits of the Connected Retro smart intercom include:

Entry instructions with unit number and smart key code sent over email

Email notifications when the smart key is used to access the resident's unit

View history of smart key usage in the app for up to 60 days - details include name, associated smart key, and date/time stamp

PointCentral's integration with the popular ButterflyMX intercom adds control of the most common resident actions to the PointCentral app. Residents can receive video calls, communicate with visitors, and buzz open the front door without switching between multiple apps. The management of both smart intercom solutions through one provider increases PointCentral’s versatility and solidifies its position as the only company in the rental property market capable of meeting the growing demand for the technology.

Property managers that want the Connected Retro solution for their multifamily property can contact their PointCentral representative for information on the service packages available. More details about Connected Retro and the ButterflyMX integration can be found at https://www.pointcentral.com/connected-intercom.

About PointCentral

PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), provides short and long-term residential property managers with a full suite of smart property solutions. The PointCentral platform monitors and controls single-family and multi-family rental properties throughout North America over a secure and reliable cellular network. Having one of the largest smart property technology deployments in the world, PointCentral helps property managers and owners achieve operational efficiencies, improved asset protection and enhanced resident amenities. For more information, please visit https://www.pointcentral.com/pr.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005917/en/