 

PointCentral Becomes First One-Stop Shop for Smart Intercom Solutions in Rental Property Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 22:05  |  30   |   |   

PointCentral today announced the launch of Connected Retro and a new integration with ButterflyMX to give property managers more choice in smart intercom solutions controlled through the PointCentral mobile app. Connected Retro is a unique solution that seamlessly upgrades an existing telephone-based intercom system into a connected intercom without adding or replacing hardware. Property managers can retrofit their existing system in minutes and have access to entry history and smart key usage for up to a year, unlike traditional intercoms. Combined with the full suite of smart rental solutions offered by PointCentral, property staff can offer a comprehensive curb-to-couch experience that helps increase tenant satisfaction while also improving operational efficiencies and asset protection.

“The acquisition of Doorport paved the way for our Connected Retro solution to come to life and provide property managers, residents and their guests with convenient and secure access,” said Sean Miller, president of PointCentral. “Smart apartment features like connected intercoms play an increasingly critical role in tenant, property staff and visitor safety, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our new retrofit solution and integration with ButterflyMX give users a modern front door experience for safer interactions through one central app.”

Once a Connected Retro system is installed, residents can create scheduled smart keys for guests and delivery personnel and delete the keys at any time directly from the PointCentral app. Other resident benefits of the Connected Retro smart intercom include:

  • Entry instructions with unit number and smart key code sent over email
  • Email notifications when the smart key is used to access the resident's unit
  • View history of smart key usage in the app for up to 60 days - details include name, associated smart key, and date/time stamp

PointCentral's integration with the popular ButterflyMX intercom adds control of the most common resident actions to the PointCentral app. Residents can receive video calls, communicate with visitors, and buzz open the front door without switching between multiple apps. The management of both smart intercom solutions through one provider increases PointCentral’s versatility and solidifies its position as the only company in the rental property market capable of meeting the growing demand for the technology.

Property managers that want the Connected Retro solution for their multifamily property can contact their PointCentral representative for information on the service packages available. More details about Connected Retro and the ButterflyMX integration can be found at https://www.pointcentral.com/connected-intercom.

About PointCentral

PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), provides short and long-term residential property managers with a full suite of smart property solutions. The PointCentral platform monitors and controls single-family and multi-family rental properties throughout North America over a secure and reliable cellular network. Having one of the largest smart property technology deployments in the world, PointCentral helps property managers and owners achieve operational efficiencies, improved asset protection and enhanced resident amenities. For more information, please visit https://www.pointcentral.com/pr.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

Alarm.com Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PointCentral Becomes First One-Stop Shop for Smart Intercom Solutions in Rental Property Market PointCentral today announced the launch of Connected Retro and a new integration with ButterflyMX to give property managers more choice in smart intercom solutions controlled through the PointCentral mobile app. Connected Retro is a unique solution …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.07.20
2
Alarm.com - Smarte Alarmanlagen wird zum Smarthome Anbieter mit Cloudabos