 

Uber Announces Proposed Private Placement of $1.0 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 22:10  |  24   |   |   

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1.0 billion principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Uber also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150 million principal amount of the notes.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Uber and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Uber’s common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of Uber’s common stock, at Uber’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, repurchase or redemption rights and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

Uber intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions or strategic transactions although Uber has not designated any specific uses at this time.

Neither the notes, nor any shares of Uber’s common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, have been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the proposed terms of the notes, the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering of the notes and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “could,” “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “potential,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ from Uber’s plans. These risks include, but are not limited to, market risks, trends and conditions, and those risks included in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Uber’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings and reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other filings that Uber makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Uber believes to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, Uber assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Uber Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uber Announces Proposed Private Placement of $1.0 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1.0 billion principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Heil will auch auf EU-Ebene mehr Rechte für Plattform-Beschäftigte
01.12.20
Uber CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2020 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
01.12.20
Uber Completes Acquisition of Postmates
17.11.20
IPO/ROUNDUP: Airbnb schafft Gewinn vor Börsengang - Profitabilität aber ungewiss
12.11.20
ROUNDUP: Sixt sieht drohenden Verlust gelassen
11.11.20
Uber: Bald wie Tesla oder bald Pleite?
09.11.20
Uber CEO to Participate in Keynote at 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference
09.11.20
Aktien: Uber kommt nicht aus der Verlustzone – Aktie bricht dennoch aus
08.11.20
Reform des Fahrdienstmarktes: Kritik aus NRW an Scheuers Plänen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
137
Uber Technologies