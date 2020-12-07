 

Smartsheet Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 22:05  |  12   |   |   

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020.

"Our third quarter was highlighted by continued strength with large deals, a new high water mark for our Government business, and a successful ENGAGE Conference with nearly 60,000 registrants," said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. "As enterprises across the globe seek to digitally transform how work is delivered and innovation is achieved, the value of Smartsheet’s platform is becoming increasingly clear."

“We completed our transition to the public cloud during the quarter,” said Jennifer Ceran, CFO of Smartsheet. “As a result of the wind down costs related to our legacy data centers, we saw a drop in our gross margin this quarter. We expect our gross margin to rebound in the fourth quarter with the exit from our data center infrastructure now complete.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $98.9 million, an increase of 38% year over year. Subscription revenue was $90.9 million, an increase of 41% year over year. Professional services revenue was $8.0 million, an increase of 12% year over year.
  • Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $35.9 million, or 36% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $31.8 million, or 45% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss was $15.0 million, or 15% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $20.7 million, or 29% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $32.0 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $28.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.26, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.25 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $15.1 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $17.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.12, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was negative $5.2 million, compared to net operating cash flow of positive $1.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Net free cash flow was negative $8.8 million, compared to negative $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Business Highlights

  • The number of all customers with annualized contract values ("ACV") of $5,000 or more grew to 11,172, an increase of 33% year over year
  • The number of all customers with ACV of $50,000 or more grew to 1,331, an increase of 73% year over year
  • The number of all customers with ACV of $100,000 or more grew to 504, an increase of 81% year over year
  • Average ACV per domain-based customer increased to $4,665, an increase of 42% year over year
  • Dollar-based net retention rate was 125%

The section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information. The section titled "Definitions of Business Metrics" contains definitions of certain non-financial metrics provided within this earnings release.

The Company also announced Pete Godbole as its new Chief Financial Officer. Godbole will succeed Jennifer Ceran, who is retiring and will remain with Smartsheet in the near term to facilitate a smooth transition.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $102 million to $103 million, representing year-over-year growth of 30% to 31%
  • Calculated billings of $131 million to $134 million, representing year-over-year growth of 29% to 32%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $18 million to $16 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 to $0.13, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 121.5 million
  • Net free cash flow of $6 million to $8 million

For the full fiscal year 2021, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $378 million to $379 million, representing year-over-year growth of 39% to 40%
  • Calculated billings of $431 million to $434 million, representing year-over-year growth of 29% to 30%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $54 million to $52 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.44 to $0.42, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 120 million
  • Net free cash flow of negative $36 million to negative $34 million

On September 14, 2020, we completed the acquisition of Brandfolder, Inc. ("Brandfolder") for a total purchase price of $152.5 million consisting of $126.6 million in cash and $25.9 million in stock. Brandfolder contributed $1.7 million to revenue during the three months ended October 31, 2020. In addition, acquired deferred revenue from this acquisition was $4.7 million and additional calculated billings contributed since the date of acquisition through October 31, 2020 were $3.2 million.

We have not reconciled net free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and net free cash flow, due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our net free cash flow. Accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to net free cash flow guidance is not available without unreasonable effort. We do not provide reconciliation of calculated billings guidance as its components are solely revenue and deferred revenue, and guidance for revenue is already provided.

Conference Call Information

Smartsheet will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on December 7, 2020. A live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: https://investors.smartsheet.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 274-9243, or +1 (647) 689-5417 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 9095645. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investors.smartsheet.com or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 (outside of the US). The dial-in replay will be available until the end of day on December 14, 2020. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s outlook for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2021, and Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We define non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and one-time costs associated with mergers and acquisitions. We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding non-recurring income tax adjustments associated with mergers and acquisitions and the same exclusions that are used to derive non-GAAP operating loss. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of net free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash flows from operating activities, reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of spend on internal-use software) and principal payments on finance lease obligations. We believe net free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. Net free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. There are a number of limitations related to the use of net free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that net free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term, calculated billings can be used to measure our subscription sales activity for a particular period, to compare subscription sales activity across particular periods, and as an indicator of future subscription revenue.

Definitions of Business Metrics

Average ACV per domain-based customer

We define average ACV per domain-based customer as total outstanding ACV for domain-based subscriptions as of the end of the reporting period divided by the number of domain-based customers as of the same date. We define domain-based customers as organizations with a unique email domain name.

Dollar-based net retention rate

We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ACV from the cohort of all customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ACV. We then calculate the ACV from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ACV. Current Period ACV includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but excludes subscription revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ACV by the total Prior Period ACV to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. Any ACV obtained through merger and acquisition transactions does not affect the dollar-based net retention rate until one year from the date on which the transaction closed.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Disclosure of Material Information

Smartsheet announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.smartsheet.com.

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

90,890

 

 

$

64,355

 

 

$

251,675

 

 

$

172,991

 

Professional services

 

8,043

 

 

 

7,170

 

 

 

23,967

 

 

 

19,372

 

Total revenue

 

98,933

 

 

 

71,525

 

 

 

275,642

 

 

 

192,363

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

17,417

 

 

 

8,867

 

 

 

41,894

 

 

 

23,050

 

Professional services

 

6,313

 

 

 

5,231

 

 

 

19,295

 

 

 

14,198

 

Total cost of revenue

 

23,730

 

 

 

14,098

 

 

 

61,189

 

 

 

37,248

 

Gross profit

 

75,203

 

 

 

57,427

 

 

 

214,453

 

 

 

155,115

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

32,369

 

 

 

25,049

 

 

 

86,449

 

 

 

67,496

 

Sales and marketing

 

59,197

 

 

 

50,896

 

 

 

167,759

 

 

 

125,569

 

General and administrative

 

19,530

 

 

 

13,330

 

 

 

51,672

 

 

 

35,728

 

Total operating expenses

 

111,096

 

 

 

89,275

 

 

 

305,880

 

 

 

228,793

 

Loss from operations

 

(35,893

)

 

 

(31,848

)

 

 

(91,427

)

 

 

(73,678

)

Interest income

 

14

 

 

 

2,810

 

 

 

1,433

 

 

 

6,073

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(25

)

 

 

187

 

 

 

(105

)

 

 

(243

)

Loss before income tax provision (benefit)

 

(35,904

)

 

 

(28,851

)

 

 

(90,099

)

 

 

(67,848

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(3,933

)

 

 

5

 

 

 

(3,785

)

 

 

(68

)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(31,971

)

 

$

(28,856

)

 

$

(86,314

)

 

$

(67,780

)

Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.72

)

 

$

(0.61

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted

 

121,203

 

 

 

116,861

 

 

 

120,006

 

 

 

111,401

 

Share-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss was as follows (in thousands, unaudited):

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of subscription revenue

$

1,123

 

$

366

 

$

3,131

 

$

957

Cost of professional services revenue

 

576

 

 

 

343

 

 

 

1,575

 

 

 

858

 

Research and development

 

6,509

 

 

 

3,934

 

 

 

17,836

 

 

 

9,523

 

Sales and marketing

 

6,512

 

 

 

3,516

 

 

 

18,356

 

 

 

8,900

 

General and administrative

 

3,833

 

 

 

2,170

 

 

 

10,233

 

 

 

5,473

 

Total share-based compensation expense*

$

18,553

 

 

$

10,329

 

 

$

51,131

 

 

$

25,711

 

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

October 31, 2020

 

January 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

420,417

 

 

$

515,924

 

Short-term investments

 

 

 

 

50,532

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,864 and $2,989, respectively

 

65,827

 

 

 

56,863

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

12,553

 

 

 

7,643

 

Total current assets

 

498,797

 

 

 

630,962

 

Restricted cash

 

359

 

 

 

865

 

Deferred commissions

 

54,698

 

 

 

48,255

 

Property and equipment, net

 

28,169

 

 

 

26,981

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

63,038

 

 

 

57,590

 

Intangible assets, net

 

56,936

 

 

 

15,155

 

Goodwill

 

125,878

 

 

 

16,497

 

Other long-term assets

 

3,654

 

 

 

1,409

 

Total assets

$

831,529

 

 

$

797,714

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

5,312

 

 

$

7,720

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

28,202

 

 

 

39,635

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

10,481

 

 

 

12,428

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

14,506

 

 

 

13,020

 

Finance lease liabilities, current

 

2,228

 

 

 

2,465

 

Deferred revenue

 

181,624

 

 

 

157,972

 

Total current liabilities

 

242,353

 

 

 

233,240

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

52,727

 

 

 

47,913

 

Finance lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

 

 

1,664

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

1,059

 

 

 

837

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

6,808

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

302,947

 

 

 

283,654

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 122,025,349 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2020; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 118,194,159 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Class B common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2020; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

871,354

 

 

 

770,518

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(342,772

)

 

 

(256,458

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

528,582

 

 

 

514,060

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

831,529

 

 

$

797,714

 

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(86,314

)

 

$

(67,780

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

50,953

 

 

 

25,688

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

 

8,942

 

 

 

7,857

 

Amortization of deferred commission costs

 

22,045

 

 

 

13,676

 

Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss

 

97

 

 

 

(7

)

Loss on disposal of assets

 

268

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

3,490

 

 

 

1,913

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

8,517

 

 

 

5,656

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(6,310

)

 

 

(11,688

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(2,891

)

 

 

(5,756

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

 

 

(9,012

)

Other long-term assets

 

(5,975

)

 

 

(192

)

Accounts payable

 

(2,869

)

 

 

(237

)

Other accrued liabilities

 

(1,124

)

 

 

6,731

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

(9,486

)

 

 

5,862

 

Deferred commissions

 

(28,489

)

 

 

(25,608

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

6,807

 

 

 

(1,003

)

Deferred revenue

 

19,220

 

 

 

38,675

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(7,733

)

 

 

4,397

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(30,852

)

 

 

(10,828

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from early termination of short-term investments

 

50,532

 

 

 

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

(50,000

)

Purchases of long-term investments

 

 

 

 

(1,000

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(2,663

)

 

 

(4,186

)

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

 

(5,973

)

 

 

(5,190

)

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(125,055

)

 

 

(26,659

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(83,159

)

 

 

(87,035

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from follow-on offering of common stock, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions

 

 

 

 

379,828

 

Payments on principal of finance leases

 

(1,973

)

 

 

(3,114

)

Payments of deferred offerings costs

 

(59

)

 

 

(798

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

11,129

 

 

 

12,961

 

Shares withheld related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

 

(1,758

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan

 

10,737

 

 

 

7,687

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

18,076

 

 

 

396,564

 

Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(52

)

 

 

2

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(95,987

)

 

 

298,703

 

Beginning of period

 

516,789

 

 

 

215,705

 

End of period

$

420,802

 

 

$

514,408

 

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Supplemental disclosures

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

114

 

 

$

185

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

122

 

 

 

106

 

Purchases of fixed assets under finance leases

 

 

 

 

2,364

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

 

13,965

 

 

 

9,012

 

Accrued purchases of property and equipment (including internal-use software)

 

916

 

 

 

873

 

Deferred offering costs, accrued but not yet paid

 

 

 

 

60

 

Share-based compensation expense capitalized in internal-use software development costs

 

1,505

 

 

 

724

 

Fair value of shares issued as consideration for acquisition

 

25,872

 

 

 

 

SMARTSHEET INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

 

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss and operating margin

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Loss from operations

$

(35,893

)

 

$

(31,848

)

 

$

(91,427

)

 

$

(73,678

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense*

 

18,553

 

 

 

10,329

 

 

 

51,131

 

 

 

25,711

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

1,786

 

 

 

845

 

 

 

3,475

 

 

 

1,889

 

One-time acquisition costs

 

558

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

900

 

 

 

548

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(14,996

)

 

$

(20,653

)

 

$

(35,921

)

 

$

(45,530

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

 

(36

)%

 

 

(45

)%

 

 

(33

)%

 

 

(38

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

(15

)%

 

 

(29

)%

 

 

(13

)%

 

 

(24

)%

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Net loss

$

(31,971

)

 

$

(28,856

)

 

$

(86,314

)

 

$

(67,780

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense*

 

18,553

 

 

 

10,329

 

 

 

51,131

 

 

 

25,711

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

1,786

 

 

 

845

 

 

 

3,475

 

 

 

1,889

 

One-time acquisition costs

 

558

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

900

 

 

 

548

 

Release of valuation allowance

 

(4,014

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,014

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(15,088

)

 

$

(17,661

)

 

$

(34,822

)

 

$

(39,632

)

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

Anti-dilutive shares (in thousands)

 

 

October 31,

2020

 

2019

Shares subject to outstanding common stock awards

12,422

 

 

12,727

 

Shares issuable pursuant to the 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan

 

52

 

 

 

57

 

Total potentially dilutive shares

 

12,474

 

 

 

12,784

 

SMARTSHEET INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

 

Reconciliation from net operating cash flow to net free cash flow

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(5,249

)

 

$

1,049

 

 

$

(30,852

)

 

$

(10,828

)

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(674

)

 

 

(1,101

)

 

 

(2,663

)

 

 

(4,186

)

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

 

(2,262

)

 

 

(1,793

)

 

 

(5,973

)

 

 

(5,190

)

Payments on principal of finance leases

 

(626

)

 

 

(1,072

)

 

 

(1,973

)

 

 

(3,114

)

Free cash flow

$

(8,811

)

 

$

(2,917

)

 

$

(41,461

)

 

$

(23,318

)

Reconciliation from revenue to calculated billings

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Total revenue

$

98,933

 

$

71,525

 

$

275,642

 

$

192,363

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue (end of period)

 

182,683

 

 

 

135,838

 

 

 

182,683

 

 

 

135,838

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue (beginning of period)

 

169,258

 

 

 

123,867

 

 

 

158,809

 

 

 

96,133

 

Calculated billings

$

112,358

 

 

$

83,496

 

 

$

299,516

 

 

$

232,068

 

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss guidance

 

 

Q4 FY 2021

 

FY 2021

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions)

Loss from operations

$

(47.3

)

 

$

(45.3

)

 

$

(138.5

)

 

$

(136.5

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense*

 

26.0

 

 

 

26.0

 

 

 

77.0

 

 

 

77.0

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

2.7

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

6.1

 

 

 

6.1

 

One-time costs of acquisition

 

0.6

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

1.5

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(18.0

)

 

$

(16.0

)

 

$

(53.9

)

 

$

(51.9

)

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

SMARTSHEET INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

 

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss guidance

 

 

Q4 FY 2021

 

FY 2021

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions)

Net loss

$

(47.3

)

 

$

(45.3

)

 

$

(141.4

)

 

$

(139.4

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense*

 

26.0

 

 

 

26.0

 

 

 

77.0

 

 

 

77.0

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

2.7

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

6.1

 

 

 

6.1

 

One-time costs of acquisition

 

0.6

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

1.5

 

Release of valuation allowance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

4.0

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(18.0

)

 

$

(16.0

)

 

$

(52.8

)

 

$

(50.8

)

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

 

Smartsheet Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smartsheet Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020. "Our third quarter was highlighted by continued strength with large deals, a new high …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:06 Uhr
Smartsheet Appoints Pete Godbole as Chief Financial Officer
01.12.20
San Diego State University and OCMI Manage Multi-Million Dollar Construction Projects with Smartsheet
18.11.20
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
17.11.20
Burton Snowboards Chooses Smartsheet to Drive Efficiency and Visibility Across Marketing Initiatives
12.11.20
Smartsheet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on December 7, 2020