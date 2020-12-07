Smartsheet Appoints Pete Godbole as Chief Financial Officer

“Pete is an enterprise software industry veteran whose success architecting business and financial models will help drive our next phase of growth,” said Mark Mader, Chief Executive Officer at Smartsheet. “At a time when Collaborative Work Management platforms are gaining enterprise adoption in support of digital-first and transformation strategies, I look forward to working with Pete to firmly position Smartsheet as the leader in this large and growing market.”

Godbole joins Smartsheet from Hearsay, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and a Member of the Board of Directors. Prior to Hearsay, Godbole was the Chief Financial Officer at GoodData and spent seven years at VMWare as a finance leader where his last role was Chief Financial Officer of the End User Computing Business.

“Smartsheet is an innovative market leader that has made tremendous strides as a company, and is well positioned for future growth,” said Godbole. “I look forward to working alongside Mark and the leadership team to accelerate market penetration by delivering customer value and creating returns for our shareholders.”

Godbole will succeed Jennifer Ceran, who is retiring and will remain with Smartsheet in the near term to facilitate a smooth transition. "We wish Jenny well in her retirement. We appreciate the valuable role she has played, helping us evolve from a high-growth private company to a public one," said Mader. "Her leadership has served us well, and continued as we worked together to identify and transition to her successor. I believe the transition plan she has helped us build will ensure a seamless and productive hand-over to Pete."

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s category leadership, expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005933/en/