Oncocyte Corporation Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on Proprietary Molecular Tests for Cancer Treatment Selection

The call will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Johannes Kratz, MD, FACS (University of California at San Francisco) who will discuss the clinical opportunity for DetermaRx, the first and only test for adjuvant treatment selection in surgically resected lung cancer patients, which is Medicare-reimbursed, and Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil (Yale Cancer Center) who will discuss clinical evidence supporting DetermaIO, Oncocyte’s gene expression test to predict response to first and second generation immunotherapies, including currently marketed immune-checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Close to 750,000 patients are eligible for ICI treatment annually in the United States alone. Dr. Pusztai and members of the Oncocyte management team, including Chief Medical Officer Doug Ross, MD, PhD, will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Oncocyte's management team will also give an overview of their Determa RNA Platform strategy for cancer content to assist in critical clinical questions that today are unanswered. They will also provide an update on the commercialization strategy for both DetermaRx and DetermaIO, two of the Company’s initial growth engines from the Determa Platform approach. These two products together have an estimated Served Available Market of well over $3 billion, and the launch of DetermaRx and anticipated clinical launch of DetermaIO will be the primary growth drivers for 2021 as the Company continues to ramp up revenues and reduce overall burn. Importantly, the clinical questions answered by these two proprietary approaches have already saved lives and reduced the cost of care, two paramount imperatives of Oncocyte’s Mission.