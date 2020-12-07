Gibson Energy Announces 2021 Capital Budget

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted



CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. announced today its outlook for growth capital expenditures in 2021 of up to $200 million. Projects currently sanctioned by the Board of Directors, or with strong line of sight thereto, comprise approximately two-thirds of that figure. Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved the allocation of between $25 million and $30 million in replacement capital expenditures in 2021.

“While we have been able to effectively double our long-term, stable fee-based Infrastructure cash flows over the last four years, our focus in the current environment will be to further high-grade our growth capital,” said Steve Spaulding, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will also ensure that we maintain our peer-leading capital structure, continue to improve our financial flexibility and preserve our fully-funded cushion as to be well positioned for when growth in our sector resumes. Based on our current customer discussions, we anticipate growth capital expenditures in 2021 will reach approximately $200 million as we sanction additional projects through the year, primarily at our Hardisty and Edmonton terminals.”