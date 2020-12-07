Kura Oncology Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell $200,000,000 of shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, Kura expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30,000,000 of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be offered by Kura. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunning managers in the offering.