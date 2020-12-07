 

Kura Oncology Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 22:01  |   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell $200,000,000 of shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, Kura expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30,000,000 of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be offered by Kura. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunning managers in the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Kura pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by Kura with and became effective by rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 7, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720.

