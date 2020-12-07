 

YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Fourth Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 22:04  |   |   |   

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of fourth quarter 2020.

For YRC Worldwide less-than-truckload (LTL), the percent change 2020 from 2019:

  Shipments per Workday Weight per Shipment Tonnage per Workday Revenue per Hundredweight(a) Revenue per Shipment(a)
October -0.2% 2.1% 1.9% -3.5% -1.5%
November 0.3% 1.9% 2.2% 0.6% 2.4%
QTD 0.0% 2.0% 2.1% -1.6% 0.3%
 
(a) Includes fuel surcharge
 

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc. has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. YRC Worldwide, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreno
  913-696-6108
  investor@yrcw.com
   
Media Contact: Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide


YRC Worldwide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Fourth Quarter 2020 OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of fourth quarter 2020. For YRC Worldwide less-than-truckload (LTL), the percent change 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
YRC Worldwide to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
48.183
YRC WORLDWIDE - Warum wird der Wert hier so wenig beachtet?