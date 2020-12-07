Xenon Pharmaceuticals Provides Updates on Neurology Pipeline Programs at AES2020, the Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Epilepsy Society

Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to make exciting advances as both our proprietary and partnered neurology pipeline candidates progress into mid- to late-stage clinical development. Presentations related to Xenon’s proprietary programs, XEN1101 and XEN496, as well as our partnered program with Neurocrine, are scheduled in a number of poster sessions at AES2020. In addition, we continue to work with our collaborators who are conducting a Phase 2 physician-led study examining the potential of XEN007 as an adjunctive treatment in pediatric patients diagnosed with treatment-resistant childhood absence epilepsy, or CAE. Interim data from the ongoing XEN007 CAE study with a small number of patients are very promising, with all three CAE subjects having completed their maintenance phase of dosing and exhibiting a significant reduction in seizures as measured by seizure diary and confirmed by EEG. We expect topline results from a larger data set will be available by the middle of next year.”

Dr. Mary Connolly, Principal Investigator and Director of the Epilepsy Program at BC Children’s Hospital, stated, “We are excited by these preliminary results, which showed that treating CAE patients with XEN007 showed a greater than 50% reduction in diary recorded seizures in all three CAE patients, with two of those patients showing a greater than 80% reduction. Our hope is that this study will generate useful data that support the development of XEN007 as a potential new therapeutic approach for CAE, especially for those who do not respond to the treatments currently available or who experience adverse effects which could be drug or dose limiting.”

Highlights from a poster entitled “Early Data from a Phase 2 Open Label Study of XEN007 (Flunarizine) for Treatment Resistant Absence Seizures” can be summarized as follows:

XEN007 was well tolerated and resulted in greater than 50% reduction in diary recorded seizures in all three CAE patients, with two showing greater than 80% reduction. EEGs for the three CAE subjects showed complete resolution of absence seizures for two subjects and 94% reduction for one.

There were two patients enrolled in the study with a different form of absence epilepsy, Jeavons Syndrome, who did not respond to XEN007. All future patient enrollment will focus on CAE given the promising responses seen to date.

XEN007 showed a good tolerability profile with no serious AEs noted.

This evidence suggests that XEN007 could be a meaningful treatment for treatment resistant CAE patients experiencing persistent absence seizures.

All of Xenon’s posters presented at AES2020 related to its proprietary programs will be made available on the Xenon website and include: