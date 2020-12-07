Harpoon Therapeutics to Host Clinical Pipeline Programs Update Call and Webcast on December 8, 2020
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today
announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review the status and provide a clinical update for its three most advanced TriTAC programs. The discussion will be focused on HPN424
for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, HPN536 initially in development for ovarian and pancreatic cancer and mesothelioma, and HPN217 for relapsed/refractory multiple
myeloma.
The live call/webcast will take place at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT on December 8, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (866) 951-6894 for domestic callers and (409) 216-0624 for international callers with conference ID code number 1388395. A webcast of the live call will be available online in the investor relations section of the Harpoon website at www.harpoontx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event and can be accessed at the same weblink.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and Harpoon plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial in the fourth quarter of 2020. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTACTM platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.
