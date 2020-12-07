Harpoon Therapeutics to Host Clinical Pipeline Programs Update Call and Webcast on December 8, 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review the status and provide a clinical update for its three most advanced TriTAC programs. The discussion will be focused on HPN424 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, HPN536 initially in development for ovarian and pancreatic cancer and mesothelioma, and HPN217 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.



The live call/webcast will take place at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT on December 8, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (866) 951-6894 for domestic callers and (409) 216-0624 for international callers with conference ID code number 1388395. A webcast of the live call will be available online in the investor relations section of the Harpoon website at www.harpoontx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event and can be accessed at the same weblink.