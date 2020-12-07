 

ALX Oncology Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 22:08  |  50   |   |   

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by ALX Oncology. In addition, ALX Oncology expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of its common stock in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Jefferies, Credit Suisse, and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cantor and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, related to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov.

