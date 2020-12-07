ALX Oncology Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by ALX Oncology. In addition, ALX Oncology expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of its common stock in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Jefferies, Credit Suisse, and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cantor and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.