 

Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Landmark Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 22:05  |  48   |   |   

 -  Rochester, New York Insurance brokerage firm will be acquired by SDN Insurance Agency, Financial Institutions’ insurance subsidiary

-  Landmark principals Kelly M. Shea and Christopher K. Shea will remain with SDN Insurance to lead Rochester operations and manage Landmark accounts

WARSAW, N.Y., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the assets of Landmark Group (“Landmark”) by the Company’s insurance subsidiary SDN.

A staple of the Rochester community since 1984, Landmark is an independent insurance brokerage firm delivering insurance, surety and risk management solutions across many business sectors including construction, manufacturing, real estate and technology, as well as individual personal insurance. Landmark Founder and Chairman Kelly M. Shea and President Christopher K. Shea will remain with SDN after the transaction closes to lead SDN’s Rochester operations and continue their long-term relationship with current clients.

“This acquisition demonstrates our continued commitment to the growth and diversification of noninterest income through the expansion of our insurance business in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region,” said Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Kelly and Chris Shea are highly-respected business and community leaders in greater Rochester and we look forward to working with them as they continue to manage and enhance their strong client relationships while also building momentum for this line of business in an important growth market. We welcome them and their team to our organization.”

“Kel and I are thrilled to be joining Five Star,” said Chris Shea, President of Landmark Group. “It’s clear that the values of Five Star are in alignment with our strong commitment to providing our clients with innovative and comprehensive risk management solutions. We are looking forward to working with our new Five Star partners to further strengthen existing client relationships by leveraging banking, insurance, and investment services.”

Seite 1 von 3
Financial Institutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Landmark Group  -  Rochester, New York Insurance brokerage firm will be acquired by SDN Insurance Agency, Financial Institutions’ insurance subsidiary -  Landmark principals Kelly M. Shea and Christopher K. Shea will remain with SDN Insurance to lead Rochester …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
23.11.20
Five Star Bank Helping to Create the Future of Banking