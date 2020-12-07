 

Positive Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Data for Viralym-M and Burden of Disease Data Presented in Oral Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced that results from the Phase 2, proof-of-concept CHARMS study demonstrated that an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific T cell therapy, Viralym-M (ALVR105), achieved a 93% clinical response and was generally well-tolerated in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) patients with at least one drug refractory infection. The findings were highlighted during an oral presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (ASH). In a second oral presentation, a health outcomes analysis showed the high economic and clinical burden of virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis (V-HC) in patients following allo-HSCT.

“There is an urgent need for new therapies that improve the treatment and prevention of viral infections which have significantly impacted immunocompromised patients as well as burdened the healthcare system,” said Agustin Melian, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Medical Sciences of AlloVir. “The data presented at ASH highlight the potential of Viralym-M in treating immunocompromised patients who are at a greater risk of viral infection.”

Oral Presentation: Treatment of Severe, Drug-Refractory Viral Infections with Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, Multi-virus Specific T Cell Therapy in Patients Following HSCT: Results from a Phase 2 Study
 Presenter: Bilal Omer, MD, Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX

Efficacy and safety data of Viralym-M in allo-HSCT recipients with at least one treatment-refractory infection (BKV, CMV, AdV, EBV, HHV-6, and/or JCV) were evaluated in the CHARMS study, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial. Allo-HSCT patients who had either failed antiviral therapy or were unable to tolerate standard antivirals were enrolled and received a single infusion of Viralym-M. If a partial response was achieved, patients could receive up to four additional doses after four weeks, at two-week intervals.

Ninety-three percent (93%) of the patients achieved a complete (viral load returning to normal range and resolution of clinical signs/symptoms) or partial (a ≥50% decrease in viral load and/or 50% improvement of clinical signs/symptoms) response by six weeks post-infusion. One hundred percent (100%) of patients who had two or more viral infections (11 of 11) responded to Viralym-M with 19 of the 23 viral infections across these 11 patients responding to treatment. Treatment with Viralym-M was generally well tolerated.

