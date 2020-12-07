Rand Capital Changes Venue for Special Meeting of Shareholders to Virtual Only Participation

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand” or “Rand Capital” or the “Company”), a business development company, today announced that due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus, it is converting its Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to virtual only participation.

Shareholders as of the close of business on November 9, 2020, which is the record date for the Special Meeting, can attend the meeting virtually via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/RAND2020SM. Shareholders are encouraged to go to the website link and register ahead of the Special Meeting. Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Special Meeting by virtual means, Rand urges its shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Special Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy statement.