Europcar Mobility Group Announces Receipt of Requisite Majority Consents From Holders of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance Plc's Senior Secured Notes and Execution of Supplemental Indentures

Regulatory News:

On November 26, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”) announced soliciting consents in respect of its Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes (the “Solicitations”). As previously disclosed, the purpose of the Solicitations is to permit the Group to amend the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation such that the Group would have the option to request the opening of an accelerated financial safeguard (sauvegarde financière accélérée) at the level of Europcar Mobility Group and its recognition in the United States pursuant to Chapter 15 of the U.S Bankruptcy Code without such action constituting a Default or an Event of Default under the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation.

Europcar Mobility Group today announces that the Solicitations contained in the consent solicitation statements dated November 26, 2020, as amended and restated on December 1, 2020 (the "Consent Solicitations Statements"), have been successfully completed upon receiving consents from the requisite majority of holders of the 2024 Senior Notes, the 2026 Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes on December 7, 2020.