Europcar Mobility Group Announces Receipt of Requisite Majority Consents From Holders of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance Plc's Senior Secured Notes and Execution of Supplemental Indentures
Regulatory News:
On November 26, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”) announced soliciting consents in respect of its Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes (the “Solicitations”). As previously disclosed, the purpose of the Solicitations is to permit the Group to amend the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation such that the Group would have the option to request the opening of an accelerated financial safeguard (sauvegarde financière accélérée) at the level of Europcar Mobility Group and its recognition in the United States pursuant to Chapter 15 of the U.S Bankruptcy Code without such action constituting a Default or an Event of Default under the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation.
Europcar Mobility Group today announces that the Solicitations contained in the consent solicitation statements dated November 26, 2020, as amended and restated on December 1, 2020 (the "Consent Solicitations Statements"), have been successfully completed upon receiving consents from the requisite majority of holders of the 2024 Senior Notes, the 2026 Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes on December 7, 2020.
Europcar Mobility Group also announces that the Effective Time (as defined in each of the Consent Solicitations Statements) has occurred at 6:40 pm, London time, on December 7, 2020, and that the supplemental indentures giving effect to the amendments proposed in the Consent Solicitation Statements were executed by the parties thereto and became effective in accordance with their terms.
“Senior Notes” means the €600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2024 (Reg. S Common Code: 170620259 / Reg. S ISIN: XS1706202592; Rule 144A Common Code: 170620275 / Rule 144A ISIN: XS1706202758) (the “2024 Senior Notes”) and the €450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (Reg. S Common Code: 198337587 / Reg. S ISIN: XS1983375871; Rule 144A Common Code: 198337617 / Rule 144A ISIN: XS1983376176) (the “2026 Senior Notes”) issued by Europcar Mobility Group.
“Senior Secured Notes” means the €500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (Reg. S Common Code: 170390016/ Reg. S ISIN: XS1703900164; Rule 144A Common Code: 170390059/ Rule 144A ISIN: XS1703900594 issued by EC Finance plc and guaranteed by Europcar Mobility Group. The Senior Secured Notes are often referred to as “Fleet Notes” by market participants.
