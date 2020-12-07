 

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.1281 Ordinary Income Distribution and $0.2160 Long-Term Capital Gains Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 22:30  |  18   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JOF) (the “Fund”) announced that it would make an ordinary income distribution of $0.1281 per share and a long-term capital gains distribution of $0.2160 per share, payable on December 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 18, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be December 17, 2020.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the entirety of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund intends to send a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year concerning the tax treatment of the dividend distributions that were paid to shareholders of record during the year ending December 31, 2020.

About the Fund

The Fund primarily invests in the securities of smaller capitalization companies in Japan and is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. (“NAM USA”) acts as the Manager of the Fund pursuant to a management agreement. Pursuant to such management agreement, NAM USA has retained its parent company, Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., to act as investment adviser to the Fund.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. Although the Fund and NAM USA believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Fund and NAM USA can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is a risk of loss.

Contact: Maria Premole
  Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc.
  Worldwide Plaza
  309 West 49th Street
  New York, NY 10019-7316
  (800) 833-0018

JAPAN SMALLER C/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.1281 Ordinary Income Distribution and $0.2160 Long-Term Capital Gains Distribution NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JOF) (the “Fund”) announced that it would make an ordinary income distribution of $0.1281 per share and a long-term capital gains distribution of $0.2160 per …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...