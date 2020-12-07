 

California Water Service Group Promotes Mike Mares to Vice President of Full Group’s Utility Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 22:30  |  20   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) today announced the promotion of Michael S. Mares, Jr. from Vice President, California Operations to Vice President, Operations. Effective January 1, 2021, Mares will oversee field operations for California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Service (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service.

Mares has risen through the ranks, starting as a temporary Operation Maintenance Worker in 1992 before moving into other positions with increasing responsibilities. Mares also served as Local Manager of Hawaii Water’s Big Island, Hawaii Water General Manager, and Cal Water’s Bakersfield District Manager before transitioning into his current role as Vice President, California Operations in January 2019.

“Having worked in numerous related roles with the company over the past three decades, Mike is an incredibly knowledgeable and experienced leader in water utility operations,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “Under his direction, our California operations teams are thriving, ensuring that our distribution, production, maintenance, and other field programs are implemented effectively and that customers continue to receive a reliable supply of water for their everyday and emergency needs, both now and for decades to come. Mike’s additional oversight of our Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington subsidiaries will enhance the quality and consistency of our operations Group-wide.”

Mares holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications as well as California Distribution Operator D-5, Drinking Water Treatment T-2; Hawaii Distribution Operator D-4, and Drinking Water Treatment T-1 certifications.

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.  California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
ykingman@calwater.com
310-257-1434

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/061eff28-e942-4a24 ...


California Water Service Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group Promotes Mike Mares to Vice President of Full Group’s Utility Operations SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) today announced the promotion of Michael S. Mares, Jr. from Vice President, California Operations to Vice President, Operations. Effective …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:30 Uhr
California Water Service Group Promotes Michael Luu to Vice President, Information Technology & Chief Risk Officer
22:30 Uhr
California Water Service Group Promotes Shannon Dean to Vice President, Customer Service & Chief Citizenship Officer
22:30 Uhr
California Water Service Group Promotes Michelle Mortensen to Vice President, Corporate Secretary
04.12.20
California Public Utilities Commission Issues Decision on Cal Water’s 2018 General Rate Case