 

Meten EdtechX Announces Temporary Offer Allowing Warrants to be Exercised at a Reduced Price

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 22:30  |  37   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced the filing of a Tender Offer and Prospectus Supplements (the “Offer”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to which the exercise price of each tendered warrant of the Company (the “Warrant”) is being reduced to $1.40 per share.

To participate in the Offer and exercise Warrants at the reduced exercise price, holders will be required to tender such Warrants prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 5, 2021, as the same may be extended by the Company in its sole discretion (the “Expiration Date”).

There is a sixty-five percent (65%) minimum participation requirement with respect to the Offer (the “Participation Requirement”). If the Participation Requirement is met or waived by the Company at its sole discretion, (i) the Offer will be completed by the Company and (ii) the exercise price of all outstanding Warrants following the Expiration Date (the “Second Reduction Period”) will temporarily be reduced to $2.50 per share, and be subject to a “full-ratchet” anti-dilution protection with respect to subsequent equity sales in which any person will be entitled to acquire Ordinary Shares at an effective price per share that is lower than the then exercise price of the Warrants, subject to customary exceptions. The Second Reduction Period will terminate on the later to occur of (i) the date following which the closing price of the Ordinary Shares has been equal to or greater than $3.00 per share for at least twenty (20) trading days during the preceding thirty (30) trading day period or (ii) the 61st day following the Expiration Date. If the Participation Requirement is not met or waived, the Offer will not be completed and the exercise price of the outstanding Warrants will remain at $11.50.

The Company is providing this opportunity to exercise the Warrants at a reduced price in order to encourage holders to exercise a meaningful portion of the outstanding Warrants, providing the Company with additional capital for potential acquisitions, working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company believes holders of the Warrants will find the Offer attractive given current market conditions.

