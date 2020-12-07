electroCore to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that management is scheduled to present at the 13 th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference.

Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

Time: 2:40-3:00pm EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE.

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, www.electrocore.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

