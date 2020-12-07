 

California Water Service Group Promotes Michael Luu to Vice President, Information Technology & Chief Risk Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 22:30  |  13   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) today announced the promotion of Michael B. Luu to Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Risk Officer, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Luu will oversee the information technology, cyber security, safety, security, and emergency preparedness functions within Group and its subsidiaries.

Luu currently serves as Vice President, Customer Service and Chief Information Officer, a position he has held since January 2017. Prior to his current position, Luu held various roles within the company, including Vice President, Customer Service and Information Technology; Acting District Manager of subsidiary California Water Service’s Los Altos District; Director of Information Technology; and CIS Development Manager. He has been with the company since 1999.

“While we have long employed a multifaceted approach to risk identification and mitigation, this move reflects the company’s ever-increasing focus on protecting the safety and security of our customers, stockholders, employees, and business,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “Michael brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, having led our efforts in digital and cyber security and other areas of risk, and most recently helping to lead our coronavirus response.”  

Luu holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems, both from San Jose State University. He is also a Certified Project Manager, an ISACA Certified Security Manager, and on the San Francisco Bay Area Infragard Board of Directors.

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.  California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
ykingman@calwater.com
310-257-1434


California Water Service Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group Promotes Michael Luu to Vice President, Information Technology & Chief Risk Officer SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) today announced the promotion of Michael B. Luu to Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Risk Officer, effective January 1, 2021. In …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:30 Uhr
California Water Service Group Promotes Shannon Dean to Vice President, Customer Service & Chief Citizenship Officer
22:30 Uhr
California Water Service Group Promotes Michelle Mortensen to Vice President, Corporate Secretary
22:30 Uhr
California Water Service Group Promotes Mike Mares to Vice President of Full Group’s Utility Operations
04.12.20
California Public Utilities Commission Issues Decision on Cal Water’s 2018 General Rate Case