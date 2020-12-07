New Supportive Efficacy Data for GlycoMimetics’ Rivipansel in Sickle Cell Acute Vaso-Occlusive Crisis Presented at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

GlycoMimetics (Nasdaq: GLYC) today in an oral presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition disclosed new data reinforcing a now comprehensive set of findings that underscore the improvement of rivipansel when administered early during an acute vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) in individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD). The new data were part of an analysis of an Open Label Extension (OLE) trial of rivipansel, designed to evaluate real-world data on safety and efficacy in patients treated first in the RESET Phase 3 trial conducted by the company’s former collaborator Pfizer. The OLE trial ran in parallel to the RESET trial and provides an independent, contemporaneous dataset for comparison of clinically meaningful efficacy outcomes with rivipansel. The data from the OLE efficacy analysis, together with more extensive data from the RESET trial post-hoc analysis previously reported, were presented at ASH by University of California Davis’ Theodore Wun, M.D., Interim Vice Dean for Research, Associate Dean for Research, School of Medicine; Director, Clinical and Translational Science Center; and Chief, Division of Hematology and Oncology.

In his oral presentation, Dr. Wun reviewed key findings from several post hoc analyses of the Phase 3 RESET trial and a subsequent pre-planned analysis of the OLE trial. Specifically, these included the achievement of statistically significant improvements in primary and key secondary endpoints, with early treatment in the pediatric subgroup as well as the all-ages treatment group and importantly, on several key secondary endpoints, including time to discharge (TTD) and time to discontinuation of IV opioids (TTDIVO).

Dr. Wun’s presentation highlighted data from the OLE trial reproducing the RESET efficacy outcomes for patients treated early with rivipansel. For the all-ages study population:

On duration of hospital stay, the median TTD with early rivipansel treatment in the OLE study was 80.89 hours compared to 103.97 hours with early placebo in the RESET study, a difference of nearly one day (23.08 hours). This difference achieved significance at the pre-specified 90% confidence level, with a P-value of 0.0617; and

On duration of IV opioid use, the median TTDIVO for early rivipansel treatment in the OLE study was 63.87 hours compared to 93.99 hours for the early placebo in the RESET study, a difference of more than one day (30.12 hours). This difference achieved significance at the pre-specified 90% confidence level, with a P-value of 0.0867.

Dr. Wun also disclosed data for the pediatric population in the RESET trial, representing 41% of the total data set, including that: