Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Analyses from Pivotal QUAZAR AML-001 Study of Onureg (azacitidine tablets; CC-486) in Adults with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in First Remission
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced new results from the QUAZAR AML-001 study presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, evaluating Onureg (azacitidine tablets; CC-486), an oral hypomethylating agent, as a treatment for adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who achieved first complete remission (CR) or CR with incomplete blood count recovery (CRi) following intensive induction chemotherapy. Results demonstrated treatment with Onureg improved overall survival (OS), the primary endpoint of the study, as well as showed clinical benefit across other key secondary endpoints, compared to placebo, in patients with AML in first remission.
A longitudinal assessment of measurable residual disease (MRD) status from QUAZAR AML-001 evaluated treatment with Onureg in patients with both MRD positive (MRD+) and MRD negative (MRD-) status at baseline. The MRD evaluable cohort comprised 463/472 randomized patients (Onureg, N=236; placebo, N=227).
- Median OS was prolonged with Onureg compared with placebo in patients who were either MRD+ (median 14.6 vs. 10.4 months, respectively; HR: 0.69 [95% CI: 0.51, 0.93]) or MRD- (median 30.1 vs. 24.3 months; HR: 0.81 [0.59, 1.12]) at baseline.
- The median duration of MRD negativity was extended with Onureg vs. placebo (11.0 vs. 5.0 months, respectively; HR: 0.62 [95% CI: 0.48, 0.78]). Treatment with Onureg also resulted in a higher rate of MRD response (MRD+ to MRD-) vs. placebo: 37% vs. 19%, respectively.
- Median relapse-free survival (RFS) was extended with Onureg for both MRD+ (7.1 vs. 2.7 months, respectively; HR: 0.58 [95% CI: 0.43, 0.78]) and MRD- patients (13.4 vs. 7.8 months; HR: 0.71 [0.52, 0.98]).
- The MRD assay used in the QUAZAR AML-001 study is not part of the label recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Onureg as a continued treatment for adult patients with AML who achieved first CR or CRi following intensive induction chemotherapy and who are not able to complete intensive curative therapy.
Results from a separate post-hoc analysis evaluated treatment with Onureg in patients from the QUAZAR AML-001 study who had a range of prior consolidation chemotherapy cycles.
