Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Analyses from Pivotal QUAZAR AML-001 Study of Onureg (azacitidine tablets; CC-486) in Adults with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in First Remission

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced new results from the QUAZAR AML-001 study presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, evaluating Onureg (azacitidine tablets; CC-486), an oral hypomethylating agent, as a treatment for adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who achieved first complete remission (CR) or CR with incomplete blood count recovery (CRi) following intensive induction chemotherapy. Results demonstrated treatment with Onureg improved overall survival (OS), the primary endpoint of the study, as well as showed clinical benefit across other key secondary endpoints, compared to placebo, in patients with AML in first remission.

A longitudinal assessment of measurable residual disease (MRD) status from QUAZAR AML-001 evaluated treatment with Onureg in patients with both MRD positive (MRD+) and MRD negative (MRD-) status at baseline. The MRD evaluable cohort comprised 463/472 randomized patients (Onureg, N=236; placebo, N=227).