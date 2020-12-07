 

Forma Therapeutics Presents Clinical Proof-of-Concept Data at the 62nd Annual ASH Meeting Supporting the Potential of its Novel Investigational PKR Activator, FT-4202, to Treat Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 22:30  |  66   |   |   

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that clinical proof-of-concept in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) has been observed in the ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 1 trial of FT-4202. FT-4202 is a novel, investigational, selective red blood cell (RBC) pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activator in development as a potential disease-modifying therapy for SCD. In a cohort of nine patients, six of seven patients (86%) who received FT-4202 achieved a hemoglobin increase of greater than 1 g/dL from baseline with once-daily dosing at 300 mg for 14 days. The data, being presented today at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, also demonstrate improvements in hemolytic parameters showing that activation of PKR by FT-4202 decreases reticulocyte counts and sickle RBC hemolysis in patients with SCD.

“These results are remarkable for a Phase 1 study, and they’re encouraging for sickle cell patients,” said Marilyn J. Telen, M.D., director of the Duke Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, Professor of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine, and one of the study investigators. “The absence of serious treatment-related adverse events, together with increased hemoglobin and reduced markers of hemolysis among the group receiving FT-4202, indicate a potential impact on overall red blood cell health and support further studies.”

“We are pleased to present our clinical proof-of-concept data and continue to see potential for FT-4202 to improve the lives of people living with sickle cell disease,” said Patrick Kelly, M.D., chief medical officer of Forma. “As we prepare to initiate Forma’s pivotal Phase 2/3 trial, we plan to evaluate whether the combined ability of FT-4202 to increase hemoglobin levels in red blood cells and bring about improved red blood cell health will meaningfully reduce the frequent painful vaso-occlusive crises these patients endure.”

Presentation Overview

FT-4202, an Allosteric Activator of Pyruvate Kinase-R, Demonstrates Proof of Mechanism and Proof of Concept after a Single Dose and after Multiple Daily Doses in a Phase 1 Study of Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

The data will be presented in an oral presentation by R. Clark Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist, Medical Director of Sickle Cell at Scottish Rite, Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Emory University School of Medicine.

Seite 1 von 5


Forma Therapeutics Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forma Therapeutics Presents Clinical Proof-of-Concept Data at the 62nd Annual ASH Meeting Supporting the Potential of its Novel Investigational PKR Activator, FT-4202, to Treat Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that clinical proof-of-concept in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Forma Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
10.11.20
Forma Therapeutics Announces FT-4202 Receives Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease