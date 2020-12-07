Forma Therapeutics Presents Clinical Proof-of-Concept Data at the 62nd Annual ASH Meeting Supporting the Potential of its Novel Investigational PKR Activator, FT-4202, to Treat Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that clinical proof-of-concept in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) has been observed in the ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 1 trial of FT-4202. FT-4202 is a novel, investigational, selective red blood cell (RBC) pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activator in development as a potential disease-modifying therapy for SCD. In a cohort of nine patients, six of seven patients (86%) who received FT-4202 achieved a hemoglobin increase of greater than 1 g/dL from baseline with once-daily dosing at 300 mg for 14 days. The data, being presented today at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, also demonstrate improvements in hemolytic parameters showing that activation of PKR by FT-4202 decreases reticulocyte counts and sickle RBC hemolysis in patients with SCD.

“These results are remarkable for a Phase 1 study, and they’re encouraging for sickle cell patients,” said Marilyn J. Telen, M.D., director of the Duke Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, Professor of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine, and one of the study investigators. “The absence of serious treatment-related adverse events, together with increased hemoglobin and reduced markers of hemolysis among the group receiving FT-4202, indicate a potential impact on overall red blood cell health and support further studies.”

“We are pleased to present our clinical proof-of-concept data and continue to see potential for FT-4202 to improve the lives of people living with sickle cell disease,” said Patrick Kelly, M.D., chief medical officer of Forma. “As we prepare to initiate Forma’s pivotal Phase 2/3 trial, we plan to evaluate whether the combined ability of FT-4202 to increase hemoglobin levels in red blood cells and bring about improved red blood cell health will meaningfully reduce the frequent painful vaso-occlusive crises these patients endure.”

Presentation Overview

FT-4202, an Allosteric Activator of Pyruvate Kinase-R, Demonstrates Proof of Mechanism and Proof of Concept after a Single Dose and after Multiple Daily Doses in a Phase 1 Study of Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

The data will be presented in an oral presentation by R. Clark Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist, Medical Director of Sickle Cell at Scottish Rite, Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Emory University School of Medicine.