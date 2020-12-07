Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in Complete Elimination of SCD-Related Severe Vaso-Occlusive Events in Group C of Phase 1/2 HGB-206 Clinical Study Presented at 62nd Annual ASH Meeting

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) announced that new data from Group C of its ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of investigational LentiGlobin gene therapy (bb1111) for adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) show a complete elimination of severe VOEs and VOEs between six and 24 months of follow-up. These data are being presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place virtually from December 5-8, 2020.

“Now with more than two years of data, we continue to observe promising results in our studies of LentiGlobin for SCD that further illustrate its potential to eliminate the symptoms and devastating complications of sickle cell disease. Consistently achieving the complete resolution of severe vaso-occlusive events (VOEs) and VOEs between Month 6 and Month 24 follow-up is unprecedented other than with allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Importantly, our data show the potential for LentiGlobin for SCD to produce fundamentally disease-modifying effects with sustained pancellular distribution of gene therapy-derived anti-sickling HbAT87Q and improvement of key markers of hemolysis that approach normal levels,” said David Davidson, M.D., chief medical officer, bluebird bio. “In addition to these clinical outcomes, for the first time with a gene therapy we now have patient-reported outcomes through the validated PROMIS-57 tool, showing reduction in pain intensity at 12 months after treatment with LentiGlobin for SCD. These results provide insight into the potential real-life impact LentiGlobin for SCD may offer patients.”

SCD is a serious, progressive and debilitating genetic disease. In the U.S., the median age of death for someone with sickle cell disease is 43 – 46 years. SCD is caused by a mutation in the β-globin gene that leads to the production of abnormal sickle hemoglobin (HbS). HbS causes red blood cells to become sickled and fragile, resulting in chronic hemolytic anemia, vasculopathy and unpredictable, painful VOEs.

In the HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin for SCD, VOEs are defined as episodes of acute pain with no medically determined cause other than a vaso-occlusion, lasting more than two hours and severe enough to require care at a medical facility. This includes acute episodes of pain, acute chest syndrome (ACS), acute hepatic sequestration and acute splenic sequestration. A severe VOE requires a 24-hour hospital stay or emergency room visit or at least two visits to a hospital or emergency room over a 72-hour period, with both visits requiring intravenous treatment.