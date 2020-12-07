 

Q2 Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that Carlos Carvajal joined the company as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). Carvajal will succeed Will Furrer, who will continue to serve as Q2’s chief strategy officer (CSO), focusing on expanding the office of strategy to provide dedicated attention to capturing the opportunities afforded by the pandemic as financial services reliance on digital technology is more critical than ever.

Carvajal has spent over 20 years in transformational digital technology and brings an extensive background in marketing vision, product marketing, demand generation, and analyst relations. Carvajal joins Q2 from K2, where he was CMO since November 2019. As CMO at K2, a low-code automation solution leader, Carvajal evolved the company’s go-to-market approach. Before K2, Carvajal led marketing efforts at Kony, now Temenos, a cloud-based provider of mobility, omnichannel, and internet-of-things systems and services. This included creating and launching Kony’s next-generation digital banking vision and brand, which ultimately led to Kony's successful acquisition by Temenos. Prior to that, Carvajal served in various, increasingly significant marketing, product, and demand generation roles at SolarWinds, Baynote, and Vignette.

“Q2 is leading the way with highly differentiated solutions powering end-to-end digital transformation for the global financial services market,” said Q2 CEO Matt Flake. “We are thrilled to welcome Carlos to Q2 and our leadership team, as we continue to capture the exciting market opportunity ahead of us. He is a proven leader who has demonstrated success throughout his career – resulting in improved business results, a highly visible company acquisition, and elevated brand awareness in the marketplace.”

“I’m excited to join Q2, which is not only an industry leader but recognized as a top place to work by the Austin American-Statesman for ten years running,” said Carvajal. “Working with a mission-driven team compelled by a culture of strong values and integrity – and focused on making a difference for customers and account holders – will be rewarding. I’m ready to build on the momentum Q2 has established in advancing digital transformation for financial services.”

As CMO, Carvajal will lead Q2’s marketing vision, strategy, and initiatives to promote Q2’s brand and drive demand for Q2’s industry-leading digital banking and lending solutions. He’ll also be responsible for spreading the word about Q2’s people-first culture, unparalleled industry expertise, and the differentiated value and success Q2 delivers to customers. Carvajal will report directly to Matt Flake.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.
 Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

