Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, NASDAQ: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.

Piper Sandler & Co. and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities is also acting as a bookrunner for the offering.