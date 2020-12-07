Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, NASDAQ: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.
Piper Sandler & Co. and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities is also acting as a bookrunner for the offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to conduct clinical trials and to commence manufacturing its LUNAR-COV19 vaccine candidate for stockpiling purposes.
The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251175) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 7, 2020, which registration statement became automatically effective upon filing. The securities will be offered by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at 1-800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.
