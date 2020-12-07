Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the Needham Virtual Epilepsy and Pain Specialty CNS Therapeutics Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Needham Virtual Epilepsy and Pain Specialty CNS Therapeutics Conference. The virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET on Friday, December 11, 2020.



To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com.