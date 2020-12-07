KKR Income Opportunities Fund Appoints Eric Mogelof as Trustee, Chair and President

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (“KIO” or the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced that The Board of Trustees of KIO has appointed Eric Mogelof as Trustee, Chair and President of the Fund. Mr. Mogelof replaces Suzanne Donohoe who has resigned from her role as Trustee, Chair and President of KIO. Mr. Mogelof recently joined KKR as a Partner and Global Head of KKR’s Client and Partner Group, succeeding Ms. Donohoe who was promoted to a new role as KKR’s first Global Head of Strategic Growth.

Prior to joining KKR, Mr. Mogelof most recently served as head of PIMCO’s U.S. Global Wealth Management business and was a member of PIMCO’s Executive Committee. He has more than two decades of relevant experience, including serving as head of PIMCO’s Asia-Pacific business, co-head of PIMCO’s institutional business in the Americas, and head of PIMCO’s global advisory effort. Mr. Mogelof is a highly experienced leader and manager of people. During the course of his time at PIMCO, he held several leadership roles spanning multiple geographies, overseeing hundreds of employees.