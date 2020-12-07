 

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Appoints Eric Mogelof as Trustee, Chair and President

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (“KIO” or the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced that The Board of Trustees of KIO has appointed Eric Mogelof as Trustee, Chair and President of the Fund. Mr. Mogelof replaces Suzanne Donohoe who has resigned from her role as Trustee, Chair and President of KIO. Mr. Mogelof recently joined KKR as a Partner and Global Head of KKR’s Client and Partner Group, succeeding Ms. Donohoe who was promoted to a new role as KKR’s first Global Head of Strategic Growth.

Prior to joining KKR, Mr. Mogelof most recently served as head of PIMCO’s U.S. Global Wealth Management business and was a member of PIMCO’s Executive Committee. He has more than two decades of relevant experience, including serving as head of PIMCO’s Asia-Pacific business, co-head of PIMCO’s institutional business in the Americas, and head of PIMCO’s global advisory effort. Mr. Mogelof is a highly experienced leader and manager of people. During the course of his time at PIMCO, he held several leadership roles spanning multiple geographies, overseeing hundreds of employees.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KIO is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC (“KKR Credit”), an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc. KIO’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. KIO will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments. It expects to employ a dynamic strategy of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and implementing hedging strategies in order to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns. Please visit www.kkrfunds.com/kio for additional information.

About KKR Credit

Launched by KKR in 2004, KKR Credit invests on behalf of its managed funds, clients and accounts across the corporate credit spectrum, including secured credit, bank loans and high yield securities and alternative assets such as mezzanine financing, special situations investing and structured finance. With approximately 280 employees, including over 130 investment professionals, KKR Credit’s investment teams are closely aligned with KKR’s wealth of private equity investment and industry resources.

