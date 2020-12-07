 

DWS Municipal Income Trust and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Declare Capital Gain Distribution

07.12.2020   

Each of DWS Municipal Income Trust and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust announced today a taxable short-term capital gain distribution per common share. Each Fund has both common and preferred shares outstanding. In accordance with a position taken by the Internal Revenue Service, each Fund is required to allocate a proportionate share of distributions designated as taxable to both its common and preferred shares.

Details are as follows:

Declaration – 12/07/2020

Ex-Date – 12/16/2020

Record – 12/17/2020

Payable – 12/31/2020

 

Fund

Ticker Short Term Capital Gain
(per common share)

DWS Municipal Income Trust

KTF

 

 

 

$0.0324

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

KSM

 

 

 

$0.0314

 

Important Information

DWS Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Disclaimer

