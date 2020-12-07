Casey's Posts Record Second Quarter Results and Raises Dividend

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. ("Casey's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol CASY) one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020.

Diluted earnings per share of $3.00 compared to $2.21 for the same period a year ago, an increase of 36%.

Fuel gross profit increased 45% with a fuel margin of 35.3 cents per gallon. Same-store gallons sold decreased 8.6% compared to prior year but improved sequentially from first quarter.

Inside same-store sales increased 3.5% with a margin of 41.0%, inside gross profit increased 2.8%.

Digital sales increased 127% compared to prior year. Casey’s Rewards recently exceeded 3 million members.

The Board of Directors increased the dividend to $0.34 per share, an increase of 6%.

Buchanan Energy acquisition expected to close in December.

“Casey’s had a remarkable second quarter and is well on our way to executing our long-term strategic plan,” said President and CEO Darren Rebelez. “The Company delivered well-balanced financial results, with contributions from both ongoing strong fuel profitability and inside sales volume and profit improvements. Casey’s also recently announced an agreement for the largest acquisition in the Company’s history, the 94-store Bucky’s chain located primarily in Illinois and Nebraska. Finally, the Board's decision to raise the dividend is a sign of continuing confidence in the Company’s ability to achieve strong financial results and maintain our already excellent financial flexibility in both the short and long term.”

Earnings

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (in thousands) $ 111,983 $ 81,981 $ 232,575 $ 167,796 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.00 $ 2.21 $ 6.24 $ 4.52 Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 223,231 $ 184,412 $ 460,986 $ 370,784

Net income, diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA (reconciled later in the document) in the second quarter were significantly greater than prior year due to higher fuel margin and inside gross profit, as well as operating 38 more stores than this time last year.

Fuel

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fuel gallons sold (in thousands) 577,581 614,071 1,127,089 1,233,155 Same-store gallons sold decrease (8.6) % (1.8) % (11.7) % (2.0) % Fuel gross profit (in thousands) $ 204,154 $ 140,798 $ 414,184 $ 291,787 Fuel margin (cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) 35.3 ¢ 22.9 ¢ 36.7 ¢ 23.7 ¢

Same-store gallons sold were adversely impacted by lower guest traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though volumes improved from first quarter. Fuel gross profit benefited from a higher fuel margin driven in part by the Company's centralized retail pricing capability and procurement initiatives. The Company sold $3.8 million in renewable fuel credits in the second quarter, comparable to the prior year.

Inside

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Inside sales (in thousands) $ 1,007,048 $ 958,408 $ 2,009,675 $ 1,942,203 Inside same-store sales increase 3.5 % 2.8 % 1.5 % 2.7 % Grocery and other merchandise same-store sales increase 6.6 % 3.2 % 5.0 % 3.1 % Prepared food and fountain same-store sales (decrease) increase (3.6) % 1.9 % (6.6) % 1.8 % Inside gross profit (in thousands) $ 412,653 $ 401,586 $ 809,900 $ 801,051 Inside margin 41.0 % 41.9 % 40.3 % 41.2 % Grocery and other merchandise margin 33.3 % 33.3 % 32.7 % 32.3 % Prepared food and fountain margin 60.1 % 60.9 % 59.9 % 61.6 %

Inside same-store sales were driven by strong performance in alcohol, packaged beverage and tobacco, along with continued strength in whole pizza pie sales. This was offset by pressure in the dispensed beverage and bakery categories, though these categories experienced improvements in volume compared to first quarter. Inside sales margin was adversely impacted by the product mix shift from the sales performance noted, but improved sequentially versus first quarter.

Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses (in thousands) $ 410,348 $ 373,383 $ 796,436 $ 753,224 Credit card fees (in thousands) $ 38,529 $ 38,705 $ 74,020 $ 79,087 Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees increase (decrease) 5.4 % 3.4 % (0.1) % 3.0 %

Operating expenses for the quarter were up primarily due to operating 38 more stores than this time last year, as well as incurring $5 million in COVID-related expenses and over $9 million in incremental short and long-term incentive compensation costs due to the strong performance of the Company. Store operating hours were nearly in-line with pre-COVID levels at quarter end.

Expansion

Store Count Stores at 4/30/2020 2,207 New store construction 14 Prior acquisitions opened 1 Closed (3) Stores at 10/31/2020 2,219

Casey’s is on track to close on the previously disclosed 94-store Bucky’s acquisition by the end of the calendar year. The acquisition is a strong strategic fit and is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2022. In addition, the Company expects to complete the construction of approximately 40 new stores this fiscal year.

Liquidity

At October 31, the Company had approximately $730 million in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $405 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $325 million in borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit. The Company intends to finance the Bucky’s acquisition with existing cash on hand, a new bank term loan with a 5-year maturity, and a temporary draw on its line of credit.

Share Repurchase

The Company has $300 million remaining under its existing share repurchase program. There were no repurchases made against that authorization in the second quarter.

Dividend

At its December meeting, the Board of Directors voted to increase the quarterly dividend 6% to $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable February 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2021.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenue $ 2,215,905 $ 2,487,586 $ 4,320,926 $ 5,114,215 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 1,584,145 1,930,521 3,065,663 3,991,464 Operating expenses 410,348 373,383 796,436 753,224 Depreciation and amortization 64,294 62,888 130,114 122,696 Interest, net 10,634 12,683 24,041 26,404 Income before income taxes 146,484 108,111 304,672 220,427 Federal and state income taxes 34,501 26,130 72,097 52,631 Net income $ 111,983 $ 81,981 $ 232,575 $ 167,796 Net income per common share Basic $ 3.02 $ 2.22 $ 6.29 $ 4.55 Diluted $ 3.00 $ 2.21 $ 6.24 $ 4.52 Basic weighted average shares 37,030,921 36,916,937 37,002,901 36,891,324 Plus effect of stock compensation 245,962 219,248 245,749 218,189 Diluted weighted average shares 37,276,883 37,136,185 37,248,650 37,109,513

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 404,685 $ 78,275 Receivables 56,109 48,500 Inventories 249,842 236,007 Prepaid expenses 18,182 9,801 Income taxes receivable — 14,667 Total current assets 728,818 387,250 Other assets, net of amortization 72,198 71,766 Goodwill 161,075 161,075 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,104,012 at October 31, 2020 and $2,037,708 at April 30, 2020 3,361,577 3,323,801 Total assets $ 4,323,668 $ 3,943,892 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Lines of credit $ — $ 120,000 Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,297 570,280 Accounts payable 323,662 184,800 Accrued expenses 229,311 188,348 Income taxes payable 6,739 — Total current liabilities 562,009 1,063,428 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 1,361,925 714,502 Deferred income taxes 451,205 435,598 Deferred compensation 14,365 13,604 Insurance accruals, net of current portion 20,924 22,862 Other long-term liabilities 53,389 50,693 Total liabilities 2,463,817 2,300,687 Total shareholders’ equity 1,859,851 1,643,205 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,323,668 $ 3,943,892

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended October 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 232,575 $ 167,796 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 130,114 122,696 Share-based compensation 14,492 9,922 Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges 2,159 1,257 Deferred income taxes 15,607 31,483 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (7,609 ) (6,919 ) Inventories (13,835 ) 1,912 Prepaid expenses (8,381 ) (6,290 ) Accounts payable 125,719 (9,577 ) Accrued expenses 39,177 (8,706 ) Income taxes 22,924 9,475 Other, net (985 ) (1,640 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 551,957 311,409 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (158,815 ) (242,173 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (6,191 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,667 2,940 Net cash used in investing activities (156,148 ) (245,424 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 650,000 — Repayments of long-term debt (570,738 ) (8,682 ) Net payments of short-term debt (120,000 ) (50,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,253 2,307 Proceeds from capital grant 1,594 — Payments of cash dividends (23,591 ) (22,405 ) Tax withholdings on employee share-based awards (7,917 ) (6,525 ) Net cash used in financing activities (69,399 ) (85,305 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 326,410 (19,320 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 78,275 63,296 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 404,685 $ 43,976

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Six months ended October 31, 2020 2019 Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amount capitalized $ 26,535 $ 26,997 Income taxes, net 31,956 10,000 Noncash investing and financing activities: Purchased property and equipment in accounts payable 18,471 17,067 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities — 831 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 1,109 — Non-cash additions from adoption of ASC 842 — 22,635

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Three months ended 10/31/2020 Fuel Grocery &

Other

Merchandise Prepared Food

& Fountain Other Total Revenue $ 1,193,491 $ 718,226 $ 288,822 $ 15,366 $ 2,215,905 Gross profit $ 204,154 $ 238,992 $ 173,661 $ 14,953 $ 631,760 17.1 % 33.3 % 60.1 % 97.3 % 28.5 % Fuel gallons sold 577,581 Three months ended 10/31/2019 Revenue $ 1,514,474 $ 660,562 $ 297,846 $ 14,704 $ 2,487,586 Gross profit $ 140,798 $ 220,134 $ 181,452 $ 14,681 $ 557,065 9.3 % 33.3 % 60.9 % 99.8 % 22.4 % Fuel gallons sold 614,071

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Six months ended 10/31/2020 Fuel Grocery & Other

Merchandise Prepared Food

& Fountain Other Total Revenue $ 2,279,472 $ 1,450,087 $ 559,588 $ 31,779 $ 4,320,926 Gross profit $ 414,184 $ 474,591 $ 335,309 $ 31,179 $ 1,255,263 18.2 % 32.7 % 59.9 % 98.1 % 29.1 % Fuel gallons sold 1,127,089 Six months ended 10/31/2019 Revenue $ 3,142,042 $ 1,348,480 $ 593,723 $ 29,970 $ 5,114,215 Gross profit $ 291,787 $ 435,587 $ 365,464 $ 29,913 $ 1,122,751 9.3 % 32.3 % 61.6 % 99.8 % 22.0 % Fuel gallons sold 1,233,155

Fuel Gallons Fuel Margin Same-store Sales (Cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year F2021 (14.6) % (8.6) % — — — F2021 38.2 ¢ 35.3 ¢ — — — F2020 (2.0) (1.8) (2.0) (14.7) (5.1) % F2020 24.4 22.9 21.7 40.8 26.8 ¢ F2019 0.5 (1.1) (3.4) (2.8) (1.7) F2019 20.5 20.0 22.1 18.6 20.3

Grocery & Other Merchandise Grocery & Other Merchandise Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year F2021 3.6 % 6.6 % — — — F2021 32.2 % 33.3 % — — — F2020 3.2 3.2 3.5 (2.0) 1.9 % F2020 31.3 33.3 32.9 30.4 32.0 % F2019 3.2 2.7 3.4 5.7 3.6 F2019 32.4 32.4 31.9 31.5 32.1

Prepared Food & Fountain Prepared Food & Fountain Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year F2021 (9.8) % (3.6) % — — — F2021 59.7 % 60.1 % — — — F2020 1.6 1.9 2.8 (13.5) (1.5) % F2020 62.2 60.9 60.2 60.0 60.9 % F2019 1.7 2.2 1.5 2.0 1.9 F2019 62.0 62.4 62.3 62.2 62.2

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets as well as impairment charges. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA are considered GAAP measures, and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other income or cash flow statement data. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of financial performance and debt service capabilities, and they are regularly used by management for internal purposes including our capital budgeting process, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing performance.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare our use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 111,983 $ 81,981 $ 232,575 $ 167,796 Interest, net 10,634 12,683 24,041 26,404 Depreciation and amortization 64,294 62,888 130,114 122,696 Federal and state income taxes 34,501 26,130 72,097 52,631 EBITDA $ 221,412 $ 183,682 $ 458,827 $ 369,527 Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges 1,819 730 2,159 1,257 Adjusted EBITDA $ 223,231 $ 184,412 $ 460,986 $ 370,784

NOTES:

Gross Profit is defined as revenue less cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

Inside is defined as the combination of Grocery and Other Merchandise and Prepared Food and Fountain

This release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those related to the acquisition, expectations for future periods, possible or assumed future results of operations, financial conditions, liquidity and related sources or needs, business and/or integration strategies, plans and synergies, supply chain, growth opportunities, performance at our stores, and the potential effect of COVID-19. There are a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including but not limited to integration of the acquisition, executing our strategic plan, the impact and duration of COVID-19 and related governmental actions, as well as other risks, uncertainties and factors which are described in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent our current views as of the date of this release with respect to future events, and Casey’s disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in the release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

