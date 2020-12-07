 

Voya Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) today announced that Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, and Michael Smith, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available at the following link on the Voya investor relations website: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1405652&tp_key=ae0cc3e .... A replay will be available at the same website on Dec. 9, 2020. Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $657 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

