Voya Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) today announced that Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, and Michael Smith, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available at the following link on the Voya investor relations website: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1405652&tp_key=ae0cc3e .... A replay will be available at the same website on Dec. 9, 2020. Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.