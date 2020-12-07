Nasdaq, Inc. Prices $1.9 Billion Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it priced a public offering of $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.445% senior notes due 2022, $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.650% senior notes due 2031 and $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.500% senior notes due 2040 (the “Offering”). The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand and proceeds of other debt, to fund the cash consideration payable by the Company in connection with its pending acquisition of Verafin Holdings Inc. (“Verafin”), to repay certain outstanding indebtedness of Verafin and its subsidiaries and to pay related expenses, and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on December 21, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will act as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are also acting as joint book-running managers. ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Siebert William Shank & Co., LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Academy Securities, Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC and Loop Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the Offering.