IGM Announces Proposed Public Offering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) today announced that it intends to offer and sell $150 million of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock, in an underwritten public offering. In addition, IGM intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the securities offered in the offering will be sold by IGM. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Jefferies, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird is acting as the lead manager for the offering.