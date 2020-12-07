IGM Announces Proposed Public Offering
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) today announced that it intends to offer and sell $150 million of shares of its common stock and, in
lieu of common stock to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock, in an underwritten public offering. In addition, IGM intends to grant the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the
securities offered in the offering will be sold by IGM. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be
completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Jefferies, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird is acting as the lead manager for the offering.
The securities in the offering will be offered by IGM pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 5, 2020 and declared effective on November 12, 2020. IGM will file a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering with the SEC, copies of which can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses relating to this offering may also be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098; Attention: Equity Syndicate; by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.
