Syneos Health to Outline Value Creation Plan at 2020 Analyst and Investor Event

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), will host its 2020 Analyst and Investor Event tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. The Company will provide an update on its product development model and plan to drive accelerated growth.

“Our innovative product development model provides opportunities to drive accelerated growth across a wide range of customers, delivering deeper strategic insights and integrated expertise,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. “We continue to execute our strategy to further penetrate large pharma, enhance our small- to mid-sized leadership position and accelerate full service Commercial solutions. These strategic business initiatives underpin our Value Creation plan which we believe will generate meaningful shareholder value in the years to come.”

Webcast

The Analyst and Investor Event presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 8. A live webcast and related materials will be available at SyneosHealthInvestorDay.com or on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com. This includes a copy of the presentation materials, which will be available prior to the event. An archived replay of the event will also be available.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.